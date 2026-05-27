Bubbies Brings Real Fermented Pickles to Costco

Bubbies' Kosher Dill Pickles On Shelves Now in Southeast Region

MADISON, Wis., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's top refrigerated fermented pickle brand is now rolling into Costco clubs. Clubs in the Southeast region now have Costco-exclusive 40-oz. jars of Kosher Dill Pickles from Bubbies in the Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH) portfolio, the leader in high-quality, fermented and functional foods.

Bubbies crafts foods that Taste Like Love - the kind of honest, flavorful foods a Bubbie would proudly serve around the table.

Bubbies' Costco-exclusive 40-oz. jars of Kosher Dill Pickles

Bubbies' Kosher Dill Pickles skip the vinegar, naturally fermenting in salt and water where time and live cultures create that signature cloudy brine, crisp snap, and complex sourness without sugar or preservatives. Naturally fermented foods are rich in probiotics that support a healthy gut microbiome.

"Real fermented pickles at Costco are a big deal, that's why we put them in our biggest jar yet!" said Jorge Azevedo, CEO of FFH. "Shoppers are discovering fermented foods and their health benefits. Real fermented pickles, with no vinegar, are unique, delicious and with incredible depth and complexity of flavor. Costco members in the Southeast will get to enjoy them and stock up on the real deal."

Bubbies Kosher Dill Pickles are currently sold in 16 oz., 33 oz., and sliced 25 oz. jars, making these new 40-oz. jars Bubbies' biggest yet. For Costco, Bubbies created a special BPA-free, shatter-resistant plastic container, perfectly sized for families and the Costco experience.

Long before fermentation became popular on mass retailers' shelves, Bubbies has been fermenting and pickling using traditional recipes and time-honored methods that have been handed down from generations, beginning with a 100-year-old kosher pickle recipe in 1982.

High-resolution imagery here, courtesy of Bubbies Fine Foods.

About Fermented Food Holdings, Inc.

Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH) is a leading producer of high-quality, fermented and functional foods that help to improve lives. Proudly based in Madison, Wis., FFH's growing brand portfolio includes Bubbies, Wildbrine, Silver Floss, Flanagan Farm, Saverne, Hawthorne Foods, and more. For more information visit www.fermentedfoodholdings.com.

About Bubbies

Bubbies has been perfecting fermented and pickled foods for more than 40 years. Bubbies was founded in 1982 in San Francisco by Leigh Truex, using a family kosher dill pickle recipe that was over 100 years old. Today, Bubbies continues to craft a variety of high-quality products with a devoted and growing fanbase that advocates for products and methods that are natural and authentic. The line has grown to relishes, sauerkraut, horseradish, bread & butter pickles, and more. Bubbies is the category leader in refrigerated condiments, refrigerated pickles, refrigerated pickle item (Kosher Dill Pickles), and sauerkraut item (by unit growth).

For more information about Bubbies, visit bubbies.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn For media information or interviews with FFH's Chief Executive Officer Jorge Azevedo, contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or [email protected].

SOURCE Bubbies