Bubbies Ice Cream Honored with Four National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) Golden Penguin Award Wins

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubbies Ice Cream, the iconic frozen novelty brand best known for its super-premium Mochi Ice Cream, announced today that it has won four 2022 National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) Golden Penguin Awards. Bubbies placed Gold in three subcategories within the Summer Favorites Ice Cream Promotion category including Community Involvement, Overall Marketing Campaign – Manufacturer, and Social Media Campaign. For the second consecutive year, Bubbies was also recognized as a Top Marketer – Manufacturer.

Each year, the NFRA Golden Penguin Awards recognize excellence in successful merchandising and marketing in the frozen and refrigerated category during three key time periods – March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties. Bubbies received this impressive recognition for its Take the Trip summer campaign that consisted of sampling via traveling ice cream truck, influencer and social media activations, press outreach surrounding Bubbies BOGO offer for National Ice Cream Day, and a 2-day publication house sampling at Hearst publication house.

"We're so proud to be recognized for both our marketing efforts and community involvement in the frozen novelty category," said Katie Cline, Vice President of Marketing at Bubbies Ice Cream. "Summer is a huge time for us, so we're full of gratitude that our efforts have been received so well by both the public and judges. We look forward to next year when we'll spread mochi ice cream joy across the country yet again!"

For more information about Bubbies and its Mochi Ice Cream offerings, visit bubbiesicecream.com/

About Bubbies Ice Cream

Bubbies Ice Cream is an iconic frozen novelty brand best known for its all natural Mochi Ice Cream innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1985 as a scoop shop on the island of Oahu serving up flavors inspired by its island home to becoming one of the fastest-growing mochi brands on the Mainland with more than 20 surprisingly unique flavors, Bubbies never fails in paving new paths to ice cream paradise. Starting with the highest quality real ingredients such as Madagascar vanilla, real fruit puree and no rBST dairy, Bubbies crafts its creamy, super-premium ice cream using the same secret family recipe since 1985.

