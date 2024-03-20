Bubbies Ice Cream Launches Three Decadent New Flavors

These new offerings from the fan-favorite mochi ice cream brand include Chocolate Peanut Butter, Churro, and Mint Chocolate Chip

PHOENIX, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubbies Ice Cream , the fan-favorite mochi ice cream brand known for its all-natural, premium ingredients and decadent flavors, announced today three new flavor additions to its product lineup including Chocolate Peanut Butter , Churro , and Mint Chocolate Chip . Hitting shelves just in time for the sunny days of spring and summer ahead, these new flavors are the perfect treat to indulge in any time that sweet tooth hits. Like all Bubbies mochi ice cream products, the new offerings are wrapped in sweet mochi dough with super-premium ice cream on the inside for a mindful indulgence at just 90 calories per serving.

Bubbies Ice Cream Unveils Three New Mochi Ice Cream Flavors - Chocolate Peanut Butter, Churro, and Mint Chocolate Chip

More details include:

This classic flavor combo pairs creamy, dreamy super-premium peanut butter ice cream with soft, chocolate mochi dough. Available at Safeway, , Shaw's, Acme, and additional Albertsons Company stores. Churro Mochi Ice Cream: Creamy, churro-flavored ice cream is wrapped in sweet mochi dough and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for an added sweet crunch to complete this delicious treat. Available at all Sprouts Farmers Market stores.

Creamy, churro-flavored ice cream is wrapped in sweet mochi dough and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for an added sweet crunch to complete this delicious treat. Available at all Sprouts Farmers Market stores. Mint Chocolate Chip Mochi Ice Cream: Cool mint ice cream is loaded with semisweet chocolate chips and wrapped in delightfully chewy chocolate mochi dough to create the perfect bite. Available at all Sprouts Farmers Market and Harmons stores and at select Safeway/Albertsons locations.

"It's been a blast ideating these new flavor iterations and it's thrilling to see them officially hitting shelves nationwide," said Katie Cline, Vice President of Marketing at Bubbies Ice Cream. "These new offerings are only furthering our mission to transport everyone to ice cream paradise with each bite thanks to premium ingredients and unique, crave-worthy flavors. We're excited about what we've come up with and can't wait to hear what our mochi ice cream fans (and newcomers!) think."

In addition to introducing three new innovative flavors, Bubbies has also announced new retailer distribution with Meijer at 225 of its store locations. The family-owned, Michigan-based retailer will now sell three of Bubbies' fan-favorite flavors including Strawberry, Vanilla, and Pistachio across its stores in the Midwestern United States.

To stay up to date with additional Bubbies news and flavor announcements, be sure to follow the brand on social media @bubbies or visit https://bubbiesicecream.com/ .

About Bubbies Ice Cream

Bubbies Ice Cream is an iconic frozen novelty brand best known for its all natural Mochi Ice Cream innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1985 as a scoop shop on the island of Oahu serving up flavors inspired by its island home to becoming one of the fastest growing mochi brands on the Mainland with more than 20 surprisingly unique flavors, Bubbies never fails in paving new paths to ice cream paradise. Starting with the highest quality real ingredients such as Madagascar vanilla, real fruit puree and no rBST dairy, Bubbies crafts its creamy, super-premium ice cream using the same secret family recipe since 1985.

Additional flavors of Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream can be purchased at select Whole Foods Market, Publix Super Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, H-E-B, and Gelson's Market stores in addition to many other retailers across the country and online via the brand's website.

