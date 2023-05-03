Bubbies Ice Cream Launches New Mocha Chip Mochi Ice Cream Flavor That You'll Love a Latte

PHOENIX, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubbies Ice Cream, the fan favorite mochi ice cream brand that's known for its all-natural, premium ingredients and indulgent taste, announced today the addition of a new mochi flavor to its lineup – Mocha Chip. Available just in time to be the sweet treat of the summer, shoppers can find Mocha Chip at Whole Foods nationwide and additional retailers.

New Bubbies Mocha Chip Mochi Ice Cream (PRNewsfoto/Bubbies Ice Cream)

The Mocha Chip flavor offers a twist on the traditional coffee ice cream scoop (or morning coffee) as a mindfully indulgent handheld treat. It's made by wrapping creamy coffee ice cream that's packed with chocolate chips in delicate, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate mochi dough. With only 90 calories per piece, Bubbies' Mocha Chip Mochi Ice Cream provides a better-for-you way to satisfy even the toughest sweet tooth and promises to energize any summer activity, too.

"We can't wait to transport consumers to ice cream paradise with our latest flavor release," said Katie Cline, Vice President of Marketing at Bubbies Ice Cream. "Mocha Chip is an extension of our promise to offer a better-for-you ice cream experience that is on-trend and excites customers. We're excited to introduce Mocha Chip as we head into peak ice cream season so ice cream and coffee lovers alike can enjoy all summer and beyond!"

The super-premium coffee ice cream in this perfectly-portioned sweet treat is made with a unique coffee blend that includes Kona Coffee, which is farmed and processed in the Kona Coffee Belt on Hualalai and Mauna Loa in Hawaii. This sourcing offers a deeper connection to Bubbies Ice Cream since the brand started off as an ice cream shop on the island of Oahu in 1985.

Through each new innovation, Bubbies is taking its frozen novelties to new heights with twists on classic flavors and a continued commitment to using only the best, real ingredients. The new Mocha Chip flavor is no exception as it is Certified Gluten-Free, non-GMO, and made with high quality ingredients (such as no rBST dairy).

Bubbies Mocha Chip Mochi Ice Cream is available to purchase nationwide at Whole Foods, ShopRite, Dave's Marketplace, Roche Brothers, Wegmans, Harmons and at select Wakefern stores with an SRP of $5.99-$6.99 per 6-pack box. Find a store near you by visiting https://bubbiesicecream.com/pages/store-locator.

About Bubbies Ice Cream

Bubbies Ice Cream is an iconic frozen novelty brand best known for its all natural Mochi Ice Cream innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1985 as a scoop shop on the island of Oahu serving up flavors inspired by its island home to becoming one of the fastest-growing mochi brands on the Mainland with more than 20 surprisingly unique flavors, Bubbies never fails in paving new paths to ice cream paradise. Starting with the highest quality real ingredients such as Madagascar vanilla, real fruit puree and no rBST dairy, Bubbies crafts its creamy, super-premium ice cream using the same secret family recipe since 1985.

Bubbies Mochi can be purchased at select Whole Foods Market, Publix Super Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, H-E-B, and Gelson's Market stores in addition to many other retailers across the country and online via the brand's website.

Find more information at bubbiesicecream.com and follow Bubbies Ice Cream via Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

