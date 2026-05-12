Bubble Skincare and American Eagle Come Together to Celebrate the Power of Community, Comfort and Everyday Rituals

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubble Skincare, the dermatologist-developed brand built in collaboration with its community, announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with American Eagle, an iconic apparel brand rooted in self-expression and optimism. Today, the two brands launch a co-created collection that reflects how their audiences show up for themselves, and each other, every day.

SOURCE: Bubble Skincare SOURCE: Bubble Skincare.

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared belief: community isn't just something you speak to, but it's something you build with. American Eagle has championed authenticity and self-expression through style for nearly 50 years, while Bubble has redefined skincare by putting its community at the center of product development. This partnership brings those two perspectives together, translating what their audiences already love into something tangible, wearable, and lived-in.

Inspired directly by the rituals their communities have made on their own: from getting ready with friends to winding down at the end of the day, the collection is designed to move seamlessly between skincare and self-expression. It's a natural extension of how Bubble lives on vanities and American Eagle lives in wardrobes: side by side, every day.

Launching online at Bubble.com , ae.com, and 300 American Eagle stores, the collaboration features a curated assortment of apparel, accessories, and skincare, including but not limited to:

EXCLUSIVE AE x Bubble Boxy Graphic T-Shirt (Mint), $34.95

EXCLUSIVE AE x Bubble Fleece Hoodie (Lavender), $64.95

AE x Bubble Boxy Graphic T-Shirt, $34.95

AE x Bubble Fleece Hoodie (available in Chalk, Blooming Bright Blue & Mint), $64.95

AE x Bubble Fleece Short (available in Chalk, Blooming Bright Blue & Mint), $39.95

AE x Bubble PJ Set, $49.95

AE x Bubble Embroidered Cropped Denim Jacket, $84.95

AE x Bubble Terry Slippers, $39.95

AE x Bubble Canvas Tote Bag, $34.95

AE x Bubble Dewy Delights 4-Piece Skincare Kit, $89.95 Featuring Fresh Start, Cloud Surf, Solar Mate, and Cherry Tell All

CHERRY PICNIC Cherry Lip Balm and Charms Set, $14.95

CHERRY TELL ALL Lip Balm, $9

"Our community has always led the way—shaping what we create, how we show up, and where we go next," said Shai Eisenman, Founder and CEO of Bubble Skincare. "They've been asking for ways to bring Bubble beyond skincare and into their everyday lives. Partnering with American Eagle, who has built such a strong, expressive community, felt like a natural extension of that. This is about meeting our communities where they already are, and creating something together that reflects them."

The collection will be available beginning Wednesday, May 12, with prices ranging from $9 to $89.95. The collaboration will be brought to life through a 360° campaign rooted in real community voices, featuring Bubble ambassadors and American Eagle creators across social, retail, and in-person experiences. AE x Bubble will also launch on TikTok Shop as part of AE's inaugural product offering on the app, reflecting the social and creator-first strategy of the collaboration.

For additional information on the Bubble Skincare x American Eagle collaboration and upcoming activations, please visit www.hellobubble.com or @bubble on Instagram.

About Bubble Skincare:

Bubble, one of the fastest-growing global skincare brands, is on a mission to offer clinically effective prestige skincare to as many people as possible. The brand does this by charging far lower prices than other prestige skincare brands and by developing their products with leading dermatologists to ensure they deliver the highest quality formulas, product experience, and effectiveness. Every Bubble product is developed with its board of dermatologists at every step of the way, to ensure all formulations and ingredients meet industry standards. Bubble has also cultivated an engaged community of nearly 100K skincare obsessives who provide input and feedback on the brand's formulations, product names, and even its vibrant packaging. Bubble products are available at hellobubble.com and in more than 17,000 retail stores across North America (Target, Ulta, Walmart, CVS, Amazon, Shoppers Drug Mart), the UK (Boots, ASOS), Australia (Priceline), and the Middle East (Sephora Middle East).

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. Through the brand platform "Live Your Life," AE encourages today's digital generation to enjoy the world around them through optimism, culture and connection with themselves and others, all while wearing the clothes that make them most confident. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

SOURCE Bubble Beauty Inc.