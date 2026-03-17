Bubble Skincare and poppi Team Up to Launch the Tastiest Lip Products Ever

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubble Skincare, the community-powered brand redefining what dermatological clinical skincare looks like, announces today they are teaming up with poppi for the ultimate community-driven, soda-inspired skincare collaboration. This unique partnership brings together poppi's prebiotic sodas and Bubble Skincare's dermatologist-approved lip innovation, combining iconic taste with serious lip care benefits.

Launching exclusively at Walmart, the limited-edition TALK BACK Lip Serums bring together poppi's cult-favorite flavors of Strawberry Lemon, Root Beer, and Grape with Bubble Skincare's TALK BACK Lip Serum high-performance formula fans already love, delivering a deliciously glossy finish with every swipe.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to the vibrant Gen Z audience and college ambassador programs that both brands champion. "Our community fuels every decision we make at Bubble," said Shai Eisenman, Bubble Skincare Founder. "Every new product innovation, consumer activation, and partnership is shaped by the feedback, conversations, and creativity of the people who inspire us. Partnering with poppi felt like a natural extension of that ethos, given their equally strong dedication to cultivating and celebrating their own community."

The dermatologist-approved formula is powered by Avocado Oil and Shea Butter to nourish and soften, Squalane to help restore moisture and support a healthy barrier, Sodium Hyaluronate for long-lasting hydration, and Vitamin E to protect and condition lips.

The collection features three limited-edition products:

TALK BACK Strawberry Lemon Lip Serum ($9.99)

Strawberry Lemon Lip Serum ($9.99) TALK BACK Root Beer Lip Serum ($9.99)

Root Beer Lip Serum ($9.99) POP STARS LIP SERUM DUO TALK BACK in Strawberry Lemon and Grape ($17.95)

The TALK BACK Lip Serum formula does not just promise results, it proves them. In a clinical study of 108 participants, 97% reported glossier looking lips, 96% said lips felt healthier, and 94% experienced immediate hydration after application. These results reflect real performance shaped by real community feedback.

For additional information on the Bubble Skincare x poppi collaboration, please visit www.hellobubble.com or @bubble on Instagram.

About Bubble Skincare:

Bubble, one of the fastest-growing global skincare brands, is on a mission to offer clinically effective prestige skincare to as many people as possible. The brand does this by charging far lower prices than other prestige skincare brands and by developing their products with leading dermatologists to ensure they deliver the highest quality formulas, product experience, and effectiveness. Every Bubble product is developed with its board of dermatologists at every step of the way, to ensure all formulations and ingredients meet industry standards. Bubble has also cultivated an engaged community of nearly 100K skincare obsessives who provide input and feedback on the brand's formulations, product names, and even its vibrant packaging. Bubble products are available at hellobubble.com and in more than 17,000 retail stores across North America (Target, Ulta, Walmart, CVS, Amazon, Shoppers Drug Mart), the UK (Boots, ASOS), Australia (Priceline), and the Middle East (Sephora Middle East).

About poppi:

poppi is a prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen & Allison Ellsworth, Austin, TX-based poppi combines fruit juice and prebiotics to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering soda with 5 grams of sugar and 35 calories or less. What originally started as a home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers' market favorite turned Shark Tank investment and is now available at major retailers nationwide. poppi's brand-first approach, cultural cache, and rapid growth have nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Alix Earle, Russell Westbrook, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Munn, and more. poppi is available in 17 delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Wild Berry, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange Cream, Cherry Cola, Alpine Blast, Cream Soda and Shirley Temple.

SOURCE Bubble Beauty Inc.