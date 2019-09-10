Bubbleology Retains Berk Communications To Lead Public Relations Efforts In U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, one of the leading boutique public relations firms specializing in consumer lifestyle, food & beverage, travel, sports and entertainment clients, announced today that it has been retained by Bubbleology, to lead the brand's public relations efforts in the U.S. The win is a notable addition to Berk Communications' award-winning food & beverage practice.

"We're very excited to work with Bubbleology and be a part of New York City's first-ever alcohol-infused bubble tea," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "Bubbleology NYC is a unique concept and will change the way bubble tea is perceived with its array of premium Bubble Teas, Boozy Bubble Teas, Bubble Waffles and Gelato."

Berk will be responsible for handling all communication efforts for Bubbleology's core products as well as the brand itself in the U.S. For all press inquiries, please contact bubbleology@berkcommunications.com.

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with deep expertise in consumer lifestyle, food and beverage, travel, sports and entertainment. Berk's client roster includes PUMA, Roc Nation Sports, BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Fanatics, Nizuc Resort & Spa, Las Brisas Hotel Collection, Hillrock Estate Distillery, D'USSÉ, The Dinex Group and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robinson Canó, CC Sabathia, and Todd Gurley. To learn more, visit www.berkcommunications.com or #WatchUsWork on Twitter (@BerkComm), Instagram (@BerkComm), Facebook (@BerkComm), or LinkedIn.

About Bubbleology:

Bubbleology was founded in April 2011 in the heart of London's energetic Soho area. In 2018, the concept expanded overseas and into the United States with locations in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Virginia and most recently New York City. Serving a variety of Bubble Teas, Bubble Waffles and Premium Gelato, Bubbleology prides itself on the use of organic tea leaves and differing milk options inclusive of organic whole milk, organic soymilk, almond milk and oat milk. The brand is available to cater private and corporate events, pop-up birthday celebrations and weddings upon request. At Bubbleology NYC, customers can order delivery through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

