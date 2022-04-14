bubly™ sparkling water & Michael Bublé Continue Their Streak Helping People Crack a Smile with New "see the bubly side™" Campaign, Helping Fans Find the Silver Lining in Everyday Bummer Moments

Since 2019, fans have had a front row seat to Michael Bublé's endless attempts to leave his mark (literally) on bubly , resorting to a few sneaky tricks to get his signature "é" on bubly cans. Now, the pair is continuing to help fans crack a smile and see the bubly side with new television commercials that make their official debut this week, featuring Michael navigating some of life's most relatable everyday bummer moments – like a broken dish at a dinner party or an unexpected early guest arrival – in his own bubly way.

Plus, on Monday, April 18, bubly and everyone's favorite vocal powerhouse, whose new Higher album just landed in the top ten album sales chart, will give select fans on Twitter a dose of online optimism and a chance to win prizes to help them see the bubly side of everyday bummer moments. Prizes range from items to help promote some serious self-care, inspire outdoor fun and take work-from-home living up a notch, to gift cards for Jersey Mike's Subs, JetBlue flight certificates, and gift cards for hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy!

"I've always felt that searching for the silver lining when people are thrown a curveball in life is really helpful," says Bublé. "It's what I like to call 'the bubly side'. In my effort to get as many people to that bubly side, I've once again joined forces with my friends at bubly. Together, we are happily committed to providing some of those good vibes to folks who could use a pick-me-up when trying to get past those challenging moments that we all experience."

The bubly/Bublé Twitter takeover marks the first in a series of activations bubly will bring to life this year as part of the brand's official "see the bubly side" campaign, helping people everywhere find the good in less-than-ideal situations.

"Here at bubly, we believe in playful positivity and want to help others see a glimmer of goodness, even when faced with the bummer moments of everyday life," says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "bubly is all about trying to find the positive or as we're now calling it, "seeing the bubly side," so it just makes sense for us to bring a little of that bubly side to our fans. From everyday complaints to annoying little incidents that are simply bad luck, we hope that through our year-long 'see the bubly side' campaign, we're able to give people reasons to crack a smile."

