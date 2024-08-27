The Mountain is Calling! Mountain Time is the Official, Unofficial Time Zone of Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew and "The Mountain Dude" are on a mission to help everyone, everywhere experience life in Mountain Time

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While encouraging fans to get off their asses and live life to the fullest, Mountain Dew is taking DO THE DEW a step further by announcing that Mountain Time is the official, unofficial time zone of Mountain Dew.

People who live in the Mountain Time Zone are +6% more cheerful than the typical American, according to measurement platform StatSocial. That's why Mountain Dew, a brand born in the great outdoors, and its new brand character, "The Mountain Dude," are on a mission to own mountain time by helping fans get outside and DO THE DEW; whether they're visiting the Mountain Time Zone or moving there with friends. This also marks the first time in history a brand has officially, unofficially owned a time zone.

When it comes to Mountain Time, who wouldn't be happier in a time zone that is close to nature where the sights, sounds, and smells of the mountains clear your mind and help you boldly live free. Mountain Dew is continuing to lean into its rich history of engaging with fans outdoors and encouraging all to gather with their crew and live life to the fullest.

MOUNTAIN DEW WELCOMES FANS TO MOUNTAIN TIME

As the owner of the Mountain Time Zone, Mountain Dew is encouraging people to embrace Mountain Time with a free Mountain Dew in hand by geofencing the entire time zone! From August 27 through December 31, 2024, anyone who crosses into Mountain Time – whether by plane, train, automobile or on foot – gets a free Mountain Dew as long as they previously registered on WelcometoMTNTime.com by entering their email address. Once across the time zone line, consumers can redeem for a free Mountain Dew by revisiting WelcometoMTNTime.com. They can even set a reminder for an upcoming trip!

"With the great outdoors at the core of everything we do, we want to encourage everyone to embrace the Mountain Time mindset by giving away free Mountain Dew to anyone who crosses into the Mountain Time Zone," said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at Mountain Dew. "Additionally, we want to reward those who take the leap and move to the happiest time zone in the country with their friends by paying for their move."

As the official, unofficial time zone of Mountain Dew, the brand kicked off a 360-degree integrated campaign with paid social and OOH, where anyone who crosses into the Mountain Time Zone will be welcomed by Mountain Dew and "The Mountain Dude" via billboards on the border of mountain time and in prominent airports in mountain time states.

INTRODUCING MOUNTAIN DEW HAULS

Visiting and embracing the Mountain Time Zone is one thing but for those looking to unlock endless adventures and create epic moments with friends, Mountain Dew is here to help them move to the Mountain Time Zone with the "Mountain Dew Hauls." Mountain Dew will reimburse five winners' moving fees to relocate to the Mountain Time Zone. Not only will the brand cover the cost of the move (up to $10,000), but winners will receive free DEW for a year and a Mountain Dew Outdoor Gear welcome package so they can live life to the fullest in the Mountain Time Zone.

To enter, create a TikTok video sharing why they are looking to move to the Mountain Time Zone, and how they plan to enjoy the outdoors with their crew once they get there. All entries must include both hashtags #MountainDewHauls and #contest. For specific requirements, official terms and conditions visit bit.ly/3SyviPB.

