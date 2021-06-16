bubly Sparkling Water Celebrates the Return of New York Nightlife for NYC Pride with bubly Out at Night

As part of bubly Out at Night , bubly sparkling water once again teamed up with Pride Media, tapping Pride Media to engage staples of the NYC scene to champion the return of NYC LGBTQ+ nightlife to honor this moment of revelry and revival in an epic piece of content featuring:

Drag Race winner and NYC drag icon, Aquaria

Activist, actress, model, and icon in the Kiki ballroom scene, Gia Love

DJ and advocate, Ty Sunderland

Promoter and NYC nightlife staple, Terence Edgerson

Iconic NYC lesbian bar, Henrietta Hudson and owner Lisa Cannistraci

The video was directed and shot by Austin Nunes, a local queer director and continued bubly collaborator, and set to the sounds of "Higher" by singer-songwriter, Vincint. Through the program, bubly will also showcase these prolific icons, bringing to life the stories of how their lives have been transformed by the industry and impacted over the last year.

"Over the past year, between temporarily being out of touch with my nightlife community and being forced to pivot my drag to a more digitally focused format, there was a very palpable sense of loss and yearning," said Aquaria. "The return of nightlife in New York City means the world to me. It means the opening of safe spaces with eccentric and welcoming communities where LGBTQ+ people can find themselves-- as well as lose themselves-- to the rhythm of the dancefloor. After being told for a year that New York City is dead, I think it's safe to say that the absurd and sensationalist headlines of 2020 can kick rocks because baby, we're about to be back and better than ever!"

With bubly Out at Night, the bubly brand is reinforcing its commitment of supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2018 bubly has worked as an ally to the community with year-round initiatives and programs like its recent partnership with Family Equality, last year's Unstoppable Pride Parade, it's continued partnerships with partner Pride Media and New York's "Drag for All Flavors" campaign. It's in that spirit, and with the aim of bolstering the return of NYC nightlife and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, that bubly sparkling water will also give $15,000 to support Henrietta Hudson in the West Village, a historic mainstay of NYC nightlife and one of only 15 remaining lesbian bars in the country. Moreover, the brand is partnering with Pride Media for the inaugural Out at Night: The Top 30 Names in Queer Nightlife list, highlighting the LGBTQ+ movers and shakers changing the face of the industry around the country.

"In supporting Henrietta Hudson, bubly is supporting not just a space for the LGBTQ+ community to safely gather but it also allows us to stand as a pillar of queer endurance," said owner Lisa Cannistraci. "We have stood for 30 years and plan to stand for at least 30 more. We can't do that alone – we need to come together (safely) to not only keep our space alive but to inspire more."

"bubly has been a vocal and continued ally to the LGBTQ+ community since its inception, which is why we are so proud to continue that legacy by celebrating, supporting and providing a year-long platform to the people that bring New York City's nights to life, especially after a year that has been so hard on everyone," says Matthew Conrado, PepsiCo North Division Brand Marketing. "Pride is truly a time to celebrate and connect within the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with our trusted partners at Pride Media to be part of this moment of being able to reconnect safely with this new program."

LGBTQ+ "reuniters" across the city will also have the chance to celebrate their pride and win one of three VIP bubly Pride experiences. Fans simply need to show bubly their pride using #bublyoutatnightNYC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (official rules here – must reside in NY, NJ or CT, 21+) to enter for a chance to win one of three epic experiences:

A plot at The Greens Rooftop at Pier 17 for Drag Brunch featuring Lagoona Bloo and other NYC queens

VIP treatment at the bubly Night Out party at PHD Rooftop at Dream Downtown

party at PHD Rooftop at Dream Downtown A weekend stay at the new Rainbow Suite by bubly at the Foxwoods Resort Casino

Not only is bubly bringing back nights out, but it's also the perfect can-panion to get the party started. Featuring new bubly bounce, "it's mimosa o'clock" is the perfect kick-off to a night out or your favorite drag brunch. To start out your night right, simply follow the recipe below:

Ingredients:

2 oz. sparkling wine*

Squeeze of fresh pomelo or grapefruit juice

Squeeze of fresh blood orange juice (substitute regular orange juice if blood orange is out of season)

2 oz. bubly bounce™ blood orange grapefruit

Slice of blood orange or grapefruit, garnish in glass

Directions:

Fill rocks glass with ice.

Add sparkling wine, and fresh squeezed juice.

Top with bubly bounce™ blood orange grapefruit.

Stir, garnish, and serve.

*Please drink responsibly, 21 years or older.

About bubly

The bubly sparkling water brand is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly and bubly bounce features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. Just as love comes in all colors of the rainbow, bubly sparkling water is available in seventeen delicious flavors: blackberrybubly, limebubly, cherrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, mangobubly, peachbubly, orangebubly, cranberrybubly, watermelonbubly, pineapplebubly, lemonbubly, applebubly, passionfruitbubly, blueberrypomegranatebubly, and whitepeachgingerbubly. bubly bounce is available in five refreshing combo flavors: mango passion fruit, triple berry, blood orange grapefruit, citrus cherry and blueberry pomegranate. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles.™

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Press Contacts:

Kelly Rada

[email protected]

(212) 373-6206

SOURCE PepsiCo