bubly™ sparkling water Debuts Its First-Ever Mocktail, bellini bliss™, Showing Fans the bubly Side of Working from Home with Once-In-a-Lifetime "WFHawaii" Experience

Sick of your cat walking on your keyboard in the middle of an important virtual meeting? Tired of listening to construction outside your window when you're trying to focus? Introducing " WFHawaii " (Work From Hawaii), a bubly side pop-up office experience in which four lucky bubly fans will win a 10-day trip to Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. Winners will receive access to exclusive on-site accommodations including "cabanicles"—private workstations decked out with everything needed to take the workday to the next level (and make them the envy of their coworkers). Winners will also have unlimited access to plenty of bellini bliss to quench their thirst while taking a beachside virtual meeting, enjoying unforgettable 'work-from-home' themed on-property experiences, or simply admiring the sunset.

"bubly sparkling water has always been committed to creating fun, refreshing and unique flavors that truly resonate with our consumers, so we're incredibly excited to unveil bellini bliss as our first-ever mocktail," said Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We're all about getting folks to see the bubly side of life. And bellini bliss helps people do just that — especially with our one-of-a-kind WFHawaii experience which will give our fans a little taste of bliss this summer."

From Wednesday, June 30 (National Work From Home Day) through Friday, July 8, fans can head to TikTok to share their less-than-ideal work-from-home challenges with bubly. Just look for the #bublyWFHawaii challenge on TikTok, use the branded effect and include #bublyWFHawaii and #contestentry for a chance to win this blissful experience oceanside at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.

"For many of us, having the ability to work from home has allowed us to explore the world in new ways," said Fred Findlen, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with bubly to bring WFHawaii to life, allowing fans to get the ultimate remote work experience at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in an environment designed for productivity and peace of mind."

bellini bliss bubly will be available this summer in stores nationwide, plus on e-commerce in exclusive variety packs. Thirsty for more information on bubly and WFHawaii? Visit www.bubly.com/WFHawaii.

