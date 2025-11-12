Buc-ee's Ranked America's Top Quick Service Restaurant, Edging Out Kwik Trip and In-N-Out, dunnhumby Reports

Quick service restaurants with the strongest customer value propositions grew six times faster than most competitors

CINCINNATI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dunnhumby, a global leader in customer data science, has named Buc-ee's as the top ranked U.S. quick service restaurant (QSR) in the Retailer Preference Index (RPI) QSR Edition. The RPI is a nationwide brand equity study that examines the approximately $250 billion U.S. QSR market. Kwik Trip (convenience store), In-N-Out, Raising Cane's, and Chick-fil-A round out the top five. For this report, QSRs are defined as foodservice retailers offering fast, convenient meal solutions, including traditional QSR chains and leading convenience stores where the majority of customers use that convenience store as a meal destination.

In this inaugural QSR-focused RPI, dunnhumby evaluated 58 U.S. QSRs -- including seven leading convenience stores -- to assess how well each brand's customer value propositions position them for long-term, sustainable market share growth. Five of the top 14 in the first quartile are convenience stores, highlighting the blurring of the lines between traditional QSRs and convenience stores.

"We are clearly seeing that a majority of consumers now see convenience stores as legitimate, and sometimes preferable, quick service meal destinations," said Matt O'Grady, dunnhumby's President of the Americas. "For traditional QSRs, this shift underscores the importance of understanding what today's customers truly want and taking strategic steps to deliver on those expectations. The brands that recognize this evolving landscape and focus on the right areas will be best positioned to meet customer needs in an increasingly competitive market."

Key findings from the study:

Top-performing QSRs are growing significantly faster: Over the past 5 years, retailers in the top quartile increased foot traffic by 5.9% annually, compared to just 0.2% for those in the bottom quartile and 2.5% for the third quartile. This means top performers are growing six times faster than most other retailers. These brands also enjoy higher levels of customer trust and emotional connection, as seen in customer disappointment when locations close.

quality experiences and products, visibility, convenience and speed, affordability, product variety, and a seamless experience While some brands focus on a single pillar, top performers typically excel in at least two of the four most important areas Buc-ee's and Starbucks lead in visibility: These two brands stand out for their strong presence on social media and branded merchandise, as well as their high-quality offerings and product variety. Their dominance in the "fourth place" -- a term for brands that occupy a unique space in consumers' minds and social media feeds -- has helped them achieve industry-leading metrics, such as visit frequency for Starbucks and emotional connection for Buc-ee's.

However, there are opportunities in other pillars that prevent it from ranking in the top tier. Dunkin' dominates breakfast: 76% of Dunkin' customers visit for breakfast, 14 percentage points higher than second-place Starbucks. Dunkin' also ranks in the top 10 for coffee, snack, and dessert missions, making it the only brand to lead in a major meal occasion while also excelling in multiple secondary categories.

Methodology

The QSR RPI score measures customer perception of QSRs, weighing factors linked to long-term retailer success. The study covers 58 U.S. QSRs, including seven top convenience stores. In addition, dunnhumby collected data on emotional connection to each retailer, stated behavior at each retailer, and combined that with six years of foot traffic data, sourced from industry-leading geolocation provider Placer.ai, for each retailer. Flywheel provided financial data and customer insights come from a survey of 10,500 U.S. consumers.

The RPI can be accessed today. QSRs included in the RPI that are interested in receiving their individual banner profiles can speak with their dunnhumby account executive or contact dunnhumby at dunnhumby.com. To explore QSR RPI findings in greater detail, join dunnhumby's webinar Redefining Food Away from Home: How C-Stores and QSRs Are Colliding on Thursday, November 20 at 11 AM EST. Register here.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software, and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, and Procter & Gamble.

