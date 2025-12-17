dunnhumby named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

CINCINNATI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dunnhumby, a global leader in customer data science and AI, today announced it has been recognized in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

"We warmly welcome this leader recognition which we believe reflects our commitment to providing tailored, close support to our customers on all aspects of pricing strategy" said Dave Clements, Chief Strategy Officer, dunnhumby. "It is especially pleasing to be referenced for our capability built on decades of AI and for dunnhumby's reliable and proven application in global retail markets."

Using its IDC MarketScape methodology, the report assessed vendors based on a variety of criteria including their ability to support tier 1 retailers on a global scale and as an established software/solutions vendor with prominent market presence.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is a global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail — one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data — dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, and L'Oréal. Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com.

