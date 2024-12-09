Buchanan Capital Partners Expands Portfolio with Strategic Laredo Industrial Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Capital Partners , "BCP", an Austin-based, zero-fee commercial real estate investment firm in conjunction with Frontier Real Estate Partners, announces its latest acquisition: the off-market purchase of a 72,868-square-foot industrial warehouse located at 11018 Delta Drive in Laredo, Texas. This strategic addition enhances BCP's presence in key growth markets driven by robust industrial demand.

The property, situated in the highly sought-after San Isidro Industrial Park, benefits from its proximity to Laredo's World Trade Bridge, the busiest overland port in the U.S. and host to over 60% of cross-border truck traffic between the U.S. and Mexico. This location uniquely positions BCP to capitalize on the booming nearshoring trend and significant expansion plans of Laredo's World Trade Bridge.

BCP's value-driven approach is evident in this acquisition, secured well below the average market price of comparable recent trades. The immediate focus includes targeted capital improvements aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and market rent potential.

"With infill industrial submarkets experiencing historically high occupancy rates driven by strong leasing demand, we believe this acquisition is an ideal profile fit for our investors as consistent occupancy mitigates downside risk," said Keith Buchanan, Founder of BCP. BCP is confident in the property's leasing potential, supported by an already strong list of tenant prospects poised to sign leases at market rates.

Ford Albert, Director at BCP, added, "This Laredo acquisition underscores BCP's ability to find value-add opportunities in high-demand areas, either on a direct basis or through partnerships with best-in-class sponsors. The macro trend of nearshoring is evident within supply constrained infill Laredo, and this asset is well positioned to benefit from this supply-demand imbalance."

This acquisition fortifies BCP's reputation as a leader in strategic, growth-oriented real estate investments that prioritize value creation and investor trust.

About Buchanan Capital Partners:

Buchanan Capital Partners, based in Austin, TX, is a performance-based commercial real estate investment firm focused on providing consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns. BCP collects no fees, and their investors are paid first, in full, before they receive any compensation. BCP pursues strategies including direct acquisitions across product types and providing JV equity for opportunistic investments. BCP's Principal has a proven 28+ year track record of successful investing across all commercial real estate product types primarily in major Texas metros.

