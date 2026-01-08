Buchanan Capital Partners Forms Second Joint Venture with The Garrett Companies For Denver Tech Center Multifamily Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Capital Partners ("BCP"), an Austin-based, zero-fee commercial real estate investment firm, announced its recent capitalization of Garrett Centennial Apartments, a 368-unit garden-style multifamily development located in the Denver Tech Center submarket. The project is BCP's second Joint Venture with The Garrett Companies in conjunction with their strategic partner, Telis Group. Weinstein Properties also joined the transaction as an equity partner. In 2024, BCP, The Garrett Companies and Telis collectively capitalized Garrett Fillmore Apartments, a 196-unit multifamily development in Colorado Springs.

Garrett Centennial Apartments

Situated on a 19-acre site in the Denver Tech Center submarket, Garrett Centennial benefits from exceptional regional connectivity at the intersection of I-25 and Arapahoe Rd, minutes from the well-established corporate district, downtown Denver, and Cherry Creek State Park.

The project sits within the highly sought-after Cherry Creek School District, positioning the property well for future demand from families priced out of homeownership in the affluent area. Garrett Centennial is also centrally positioned within Midtown Centennial, an 800-acre, city-led redevelopment effort transforming legacy office parks into a walkable, mixed-use district.

The development will consist of 14 residential buildings offering a diverse unit mix designed to serve a broad renter base, including families, professionals, and long-term residents seeking access to top-tier schools and employment centers. Residents will be near major retail, dining, and entertainment destinations, including Top Golf Centennial, Park Meadows Mall, Cherry Creek State Park, and Centennial Center Park.

Keith Buchanan, Founder and Principal of Buchanan Capital Partners, said "Garrett Centennial allows us to deploy capital at an attractive cost basis in one of Denver's best performing submarkets that has long-term demand fundamentals that support durable rent growth and value creation, while aligning with a Best-In-Class development partner who shares our long-term view of the market."

Ford Albert, Director at Buchanan Capital Partners, added, "Over the past two years, BCP has been highly selective in multifamily investments. This opportunity stood out by meeting all our key criteria: an exceptional location in a top school district, discounted basis relative to recent comparable sales, dwindling supply pipeline, and vertically integrated development partner with a differentiated unit mix. Given Garrett's attractive cost basis, BCP can conservatively underwrite lease-up rents at a significant discount to the submarket's current rent levels. In 2026, we will look for similar JV development and direct acquisition opportunities in pockets with limited future supply."

This joint venture reinforces BCP's reputation as a leader in strategic, growth-oriented real estate investments that prioritize value creation and investor trust.

About Buchanan Capital Partners

Buchanan Capital Partners, based in Austin, Texas, is a performance-based commercial real estate investment firm focused on delivering consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns. BCP charges no fees, and its investors are paid in full before the firm receives compensation. BCP pursues strategies including direct acquisitions across product types and providing joint venture equity for opportunistic investments. BCP's Principal has a proven 20-year track record of successfully investing across all commercial real estate product types, primarily in major Texas metros.

For more information about Buchanan Capital Partners, please visit www.buchanancp.com.

About The Garrett Companies

The Garrett Companies is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm specializing in multifamily and mixed-use development across high-growth markets in the United States. Led by an experienced management team, Garrett has developed and acquired tens of thousands of multifamily units nationwide and maintains an active development pipeline across multiple states. With in-house capabilities spanning development, construction, property management, and asset management, the firm is uniquely positioned to execute complex projects with discipline and efficiency. Founded in 2014, The Garrett Companies has built a long-standing reputation for partnership-driven execution, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

For more information, please visit www.thegarrettco.com.

About Telis Group

Telis Group is a Fort Worth, Texas based real estate private equity manager specializing in unique capital solutions for multifamily developers and operators with a focus on the Sun Belt, Midwest and Mountain West markets. Since its founding in 2023, Telis's portfolio has grown to over 7,000-units with a total cost basis of approximately $2.5B. Supported by both institutional and high net worth investors, the partners of Telis leverage a successful track record, vertical integration and strategic partnerships to provide investors with direct access to institutional-quality real estate.

For more information, please visit www.telisgrp.com.

About Weinstein

Founded in 1952, Weinstein Properties owns and manages over 20,000 apartments across Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

For more information, please visit www.weinsteinproperties.com.

