Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Unanimously Re-Elects Joseph Dougherty to Second Term as CEO

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney announces that Joseph A. Dougherty has been unanimously re-elected to a second, three-year term as the firm's CEO and managing director. Dougherty, who was previously the head of the Philadelphia office for four years, was first elected to the position in 2015 and began serving in 2016.

During Dougherty's first term, Buchanan achieved strategic financial and geographic growth throughout the firm including the addition of more than 100 lateral attorneys. The firm achieved its best ever financial performance in 2018. Dougherty also prioritized Buchanan's commitment to diversity and inclusion, resulting in the firm receiving the "Mansfield Rule Certification Plus" status and consecutive perfect scores on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built over the past three years and what we've set out to do as we push forward," said Dougherty. "I'm honored and motivated by the confidence and trust that the firm's shareholders have placed in me. Buchanan is on a very positive track and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish over the next three years."

Dougherty is also the architect of the firm's new industry driven approach to servicing clients. The firm's core industry teams are healthcare, energy, finance and life sciences – industries in which Buchanan has especially deep experience. The teams are headed by a mix of attorneys, government relations professionals and administrative leaders who offer distinct perspectives having spent their careers immersed in the issues these businesses face.

"The legal industry continues to change, as do our clients' expectations and needs. Clients expect firms to provide efficient, customized advice and be serviced by multi-disciplinary teams that know the client's industry and its business dynamics," said Dougherty. "Our industry team approach allows us to provide unique insights, business and legal perspectives and holistic solutions tailored to each client and their industry."

The industry team leaders are as follows:

Healthcare

Robert B. Ramsey III, shareholder in the Healthcare section, is known for his regulatory, transactional and reimbursement work, as well as innovative projects such as formation of one of the first accountable care organizations (ACOs) in the nation. He is an industry leader in regulatory and compliance matters related to the Stark law, the Anti-Kickback Statue and the False Claims Act.

Michael P. Strazzella, group leader of the Federal Government Relations practice, has deep experience in federal government relations, legislative strategy, grassroots advocacy, political action committees, political campaigns and coalition building, having worked for a state hospital association, national physician associations and U.S. Senate and statewide campaigns. He is a frequent lecturer on federal healthcare issues and a resource for the media, especially on the Affordable Care Act, drug pricing and Medicare.

Energy

Kim Pizzingrilli, chair of the firm's State Government Relations practice group, previously served as Secretary of the Commonwealth and also as a Commissioner on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission where she focused on natural gas, electric, water, transportation, and telecommunications policies. She is a trusted advisor to CEOs, public affairs and government relations professionals, boards and general counsels of companies.

Matthew M. Pitzarella, director of the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources section, has nearly 20 years of experience in-house and as a consultant for all facets of the energy industry and has served in various leadership positions with a number trade organizations. Pitzarella often participates in forums on responsible energy, environmental and infrastructure development and has served as a guest lecturer at several research centers.

Finance

Sean M. Girdwood, shareholder in the Banking and Finance section, concentrates on debt financing transactions, representing financial institutions in syndicated and bilateral credit facilities and is a key member of several of the firm's largest financial institutions' client teams. He is a frequent presenter on various capital markets and related loan transaction issues at client training programs and continuing legal education seminars.

Philip M. Hanaka, shareholder in the Banking and Finance section, has significant experience representing international and national financial institutions in all areas of lending, including syndicated commercial real estate loans for projects across the country, and overseeing workouts and foreclosures of commercial real estate loans and corporate loans. Along with Girdwood, Hanaka is a key member of several of the firm's largest financial institutions' client teams due to his extensive expertise.

Life Sciences

Edward John Allera, co-chair of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) group, has devoted his career to healthcare and has been recognized at the highest levels within the industry, including being appointed to the board FDA's Reagan-Udall Foundation, the highly regarded not-for-profit created by Congress to advance regulatory science and technology in support of the FDA's mission. Allera focuses on new product development and business opportunities in the areas of pharmaceuticals, hi-tech products, medical devices, food and cosmetics.

Jason R. Parish, shareholder in the Litigation section, has significant experience in antitrust, consumer protection, False Claims Act, products liability and employment matters. For the last several years, Parish has represented several generic drug companies in the nationwide Average Wholesale Price litigation. He counsels clients through government investigations and represents healthcare and life sciences companies in a variety of disputes.

