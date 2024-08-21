Buchanan Secures Win with Final Affirmative Countervailing Duty Determination from the U.S. Department of Commerce in Trade Case on Glass Wine Bottles from China

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The domestic glass wine bottle industry landed a win on August 19, 2024, from the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) in the final determination of the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of certain glass wine bottles from the People's Republic of China (China). Commerce has calculated final subsidy rates up to 212.58% for Chinese producers.

This determination will continue to provide the U.S. industry with substantial relief. This determination follows Commerce's preliminary CVD determination, issued May 2024, when it calculated preliminary subsidy rates up to 202.70% for Chinese producers. "Foreign countries and producers that do not abide by international trade rules must be held accountable," said Daniel B. Pickard, lead counsel to the Petitioner and International Trade and National Security practice group leader at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, "this final countervailing determination will provide important relief to the domestic wine bottle industry, which has suffered substantially for years as a result of the impact of Chinese subsidized pricing."

Commerce is also concurrently conducting the companion antidumping duty (AD) investigations of certain glass wine bottles from Chile, China, and Mexico. These final countervailing duty rates are separate from the rates that will be issued by Commerce in the final determination of the AD investigations, expected in December 2024. The final determination from the International Trade Commission regarding the extent of injury suffered by the domestic injury as a result of subsidized Chinese imports is expected next month.

The Buchanan team representing the Petitioner also includes Milton Koch, Claire Webster, Caroline Bisk, Grace Welborn, Natan Tubman, and Amanda Wetzel.

