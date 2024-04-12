Buchanan Ranked in Top Largest Healthcare Law Firms by Modern Healthcare

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has been ranked as one of the largest healthcare law firms in the country in Modern Healthcare's 2024 Largest Healthcare Law Firm list. The list is determined by the headcount of healthcare lawyers in 2023. With more than 60 lawyers in the firm who devote the majority of their practice to the healthcare industry, Buchanan is recognized among the largest players in the health law space.

Buchanan's healthcare team offers deep and broad healthcare industry experience across a spectrum of providers, including representing many of the nation's top not-for-profit healthcare institutions and a number of for-profit healthcare providers included among the Fortune 500. The group has led more than 40 major healthcare transactions valued at more than $20 billion in recent years, and the group includes a powerful, multi-disciplinary bench skilled in handling bet-the-institution complex litigation. Buchanan's healthcare section has a robust regulatory team of lawyers and clients turn to them for compliance programs and training, specific to the healthcare industry. The group also includes a government relations section that has long-standing relationships and considerable experience in Federal, state and local government relations, legislative strategy and advocacy. The healthcare industry continues to be a focus area for strategic firm growth.

The group helps clients respond to today's most pressing challenges and opportunities that arise in the multi-trillion-dollar healthcare industry. The group is consistently highly ranked by peers and clients in U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms (National Tier 1) and Chambers USA (Band 1 – Pennsylvania).

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm with a proven reputation for providing progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients. We service a wide range of businesses, but have especially deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries. Our more than 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 16 offices proudly represent some of the highest profile and innovative companies in the nation, including 40 of the Fortune 100. We bring to clients intimate knowledge of the players, market forces and political and regulatory landscape, and use our full-service capabilities to protect, defend and advance our clients' businesses.

SOURCE Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC