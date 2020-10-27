Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky Introduces New 'Life Is Better Shared' Campaign, To Uplift Communities In Need This Holiday Season

During these unprecedented times when many people can't come together, Buchanan's is committed to supporting our community when they need it most. Through three key initiatives, the campaign will help feed families, inspire togetherness through a sweepstake with global superstar and longtime brand partner, J Balvin, and support local bartenders.

Created by Anomaly New York, the new work honors the legacy of founder James Buchanan, who believed in the power of sharing. He created a smooth Scotch whisky made to be enjoyed by all. "Through the 'Life is Better Shared' campaign, we want to remind people of the incredible feeling of togetherness when we gather for a meal over a glass of Buchanan's. As a brand rooted in community, we are proud to give those in need the opportunity to experience a warm meal with family at a time when people need it most," says Tara King, Buchanan's Senior Brand Manager.

To kick off, Buchanan's is working with World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies during times of crisis and beyond, to share 40,000 meals with the hardest hit communities this holiday season, particularly the Hispanic community that has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic in New York City, New Jersey, South Florida, Texas, and Los Angeles.

Together, Buchanan's and J Balvin will also remind people that although things may look a little different this year, there is still a reason to embrace the festive season and spread joy. Beginning October 27 through November 30, U.S. residents 21+ will have a chance to win a holiday dinner for their families and share a virtual toast with J Balvin. To enter the sweepstake, consumers can visit www.win.buchananswhisky.com or follow @buchananswhisky to learn more. To remind people how special it is to share a meal with those you love, Balvin has also created a 30-second video giving a behind-the-scenes look into an intimate dinner at his home, showcasing the intimate moments and rituals that take place when gathered around the table with Buchanan's.

"This year has taught me how important it is to cherish the time you spend with loved ones, and the Buchanan's 'Life is Better Shared' campaign reminds us to appreciate the big and small moments we share with each other. To me, life has always been about coming together and bringing out the best in each other," says J Balvin.

As a way to continue fostering shared moments together, the brand is also partnering with Sourced Craft Cocktails to offer limited-time-only Buchanan's cocktail kits created and hand-delivered by local bartenders to enjoy responsibly at home. Not only will people have the opportunity to enjoy a whisky cocktail with family and friends, but they'll be supporting their local bartender community while doing so. Available as of October 27th in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Austin, the kit includes fresh pre-batched Buchanan's Whisky cocktails, a recipe booklet and a unique, fun game.

About BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky

BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky's true purpose is to celebrate the greatness in one another and bring to life the energy we get when we're together. It was created to be shared with one another and enjoyed by all, because our founder, James Buchanan believed in the power of sharing. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanan's commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky Portfolio features four award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN'S DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S MASTER Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, and BUCHANAN'S RED SEAL Blended Scotch Whisky. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuchanansUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/BuchanansWhisky, and Twitter: www.twitter.com/BuchanansUSA.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

