Buchanan's Expanding Delaware Office Adds Former Deputy Chief Judge of the PTAB to Its IP Roster

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is pleased to announce that it has added former Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) Deputy Chief Judge James T. Moore to its expanding Delaware office. He joins the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) section and Patent Office Litigation practice group.

Moore is a patent attorney with extensive prosecution and litigation experience in both private practice and corporate settings. He has judicial experience in all areas of PTAB jurisdiction, including appeals, interferences, America Invents Act (AIA) trials, and management as a member of the Senior Executive Service as Vice Chief Judge, Deputy Chief Judge, and Acting Chief Judge of the PTAB. He served the PTAB from 2001 – 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Judge Moore to our IP group and our growing Delaware office," said Joseph Dougherty, the firm's Chairman and CEO. "Our Delaware IP and litigation practices are key components within Buchanan's overall strategic plan and the addition of Judge Moore is an exciting step forward in the implementation of our plan."

Buchanan's Patent Office Litigation practice is at the heart of its IP section. Buchanan has significant experience representing clients in hundreds of inter partes matters before the PTAB including in cases involving three separate Nobel Prize winning technologies. The practice's bench of lawyers is composed of attorneys with highly technical and scientific backgrounds who have practiced many years before the PTAB and the Federal Circuit.

According to Todd Walters, the leader of this practice group and co-chair of Buchanan's IP section, "I have known Judge Moore for about 20 years and watched him rise within the PTAB to the highest levels. It is a privilege and honor to have him as my colleague. We look forward to offering our clients his insights from the other side of the bench."

While Buchanan already has expertise in numerous industries and subject matters along with a team of seasoned litigators, it intends to materially grow these practices. Jeff Bove, a veteran litigator who has handled numerous high stakes patent and commercial litigations, joined Buchanan's Delaware office in January.

Bove added, "I have known Judge Moore from the time we worked together when he was an associate. We kept in touch throughout his career. After I came to Buchanan, knowing Judge Moore had retired from the PTO, I explained to him my highly favorable view of Buchanan, its commitment to its IP practice and Delaware office, its high-quality professionals, cutting edge resources and, most importantly, its unique culture. I am certain that Buchanan and Judge Moore are a great fit. I am excited to be back working with Jay and look forward to the future."

Moore will act as strategic IP counsel and provide arbitration services related to IP. He will continue to specialize in all practices before PTAB. He said, "It is an exciting time for Buchanan's IP section, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue expanding the section and the Delaware office."

Moore is a founding director of the American Association of Patent Judges and a member of the Delaware State Bar Association. He holds a bachelor's degree from The Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from the William & Mary Law School.

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm with a proven reputation for providing progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients. We service a wide range of businesses, but have especially deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries. Our more than 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 16 offices proudly represent some of the highest profile and innovative companies in the nation, including 40 of the Fortune 100. We bring to client's intimate knowledge of the players, market forces and political and regulatory landscape, and use our full-service capabilities to protect, defend and advance our clients' businesses.

SOURCE Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC