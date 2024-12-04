A continuation of the 'We Are the Spirit of the 200%' Campaign, Buchanan's 'Más Noches Buenas' campaign, featuring Marcello Hernández, invites fans to embrace the 200% holiday spirit with a series of festive events, digital content and funding opportunities for those who bring more to our tables to share in the spirit they help create.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, Buchanan's Scotch Whisky Buchanan's Scotch Whisky announced the "Más Noches Buenas" campaign, inviting fans to embrace and celebrate the 200% experiences, spirit, stories and people that make that make Noche Buena (Christmas Eve) so unique.

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky Pledges $150,000 From its 200% Futuro Fund to Create Más Noches Buenas for 200% Foodservice Workers This Holiday Season

For Buchanan's, the 200% foodservice community are the people who most embrace the Noche Buena Spirit of giving more. Despite being the backbone of the restaurant industry, many receive little recognition of their impact and fewer opportunities to spend time with loved ones, with only 57% of workers with foodservice jobs received paid holidays last year vs. 96% in business and finance, according to the Center for American Progress. This year, with even more cheer and good will, the brand is embracing the 200% Holiday Spirit by creating more space at the table and Más Noches Buenas (more good nights) for those who have made space for Buchanan's this holiday season.

Through the brand's 200% Futuro Fund, sponsored by the Fairfield County Community Foundation, Buchanan's will provide $150,000 in donations to four nonprofits – The Street Vendor Project, The Reimagine LA Foundation, The Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation , and The Restaurant Workers Community Foundation – that support food and beverage industry workers all year long. In addition to donations the brand will invite several dedicated individuals who help create our cherished traditions to join us in events throughout the season to enjoy the festivities they fuel, in turn, giving them una noche buena, of their own.

"The 200% foodservice community, composed of the passionate professionals behind our favorite restaurants, cafés and bars, sacrifice time-off during the holidays and throughout the year," said Linda Lagos-Morales, Brand Director, Buchanan's Scotch Whisky, "These people are too often left 'back-of-house' instead of 'at-the-table' and are secluded from the spirit they create. As a brand made for and by the community, we want to embrace the 200% holiday spirit by inviting our fans to support and celebrate the community that has always welcomed Buchanan's Whisky at the table."

Events and initiatives that will support this donation kicked off last month, and include:

Festive trade dinners where Buchanan's and NGLMitú, the leading U.S. Latin media and entertainment company, are inviting 200% foodservice workers and leaders in New York City , Los Angeles and Houston to enjoy a night off and a meal prepared by local chefs.

where Buchanan's and NGLMitú, the leading U.S. Latin media and entertainment company, are inviting 200% foodservice workers and leaders in , and to enjoy a night off and a meal prepared by local chefs. A limited-edition merch sale designed by Buchanan's and Kids of Immigrants , inspired by the 200% foodservice community. The collection includes a Hoodie ($100) , Throw Blanket ($45) , and KOI Tote Bag ($40) and will be available for purchase online on kidsofimmigrants.com, on Dec. 6 . Buchanan's will match 100% of all sales made on the Kids of Immigrants website on that day, up to $20,000 , to contribute to the $150,000 pledge from its 200% Futuro Fund.

designed by Buchanan's and , inspired by the 200% foodservice community. The collection includes a Hoodie , Throw Blanket , and KOI Tote Bag and will be available for purchase online on kidsofimmigrants.com, on . Buchanan's will match 100% of all sales made on the Kids of Immigrants website on that day, up to , to contribute to the pledge from its 200% Futuro Fund. Buchanan's Noche Buena hosted by Marcello Hernández on Dec. 15 , where Buchanan's will announce the final 200% Futuro Fund contribution toward the $150,000 campaign pledge, on behalf of Marcello Hernández, as he hosts a night of music, community and festivities that show off the true spirit of a 200% Noche Buena !

on , where Buchanan's will announce the final 200% Futuro Fund contribution toward the campaign pledge, on behalf of Marcello Hernández, as he hosts a night of music, community and festivities that show off the true spirit of a 200% ! Bringing the 200% Holiday Spirit to fans online with a Noche Buena Holiday Contest, inviting 200%ers to share their unique holiday traditions – from stunning sala fits to mom's tamale assembly line – using the hashtag #BuchanansMásNochesBuenas for a chance to win $1500 , exclusive Buchanan's prizes and be featured in our digital content throughout the season.

For 21+ fans who want to embrace the 200% Holiday Spirit through food and festive sips at home, Buchanan's collaborated with Puerto-Rican Chef Manolo López to recreate his signature Coquito cocktail, paired with Pernil y Arroz con Gandules for the ultimate Noche Buena meal.

How to Make Manolo López's Buchanan's Coquito

Ingredients

(Serves 15)

21 oz Buchanan's DeLuxe 12YO

14 oz sweetened condensed milk

12 oz evaporated milk

15 oz cream of coconut

0.5 oz vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Preparation

Mix the Buchanan's DeLuxe 12 YO, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream of coconut, vanilla extract and ground cinnamon, stir until combined and chill before serving.

And for those who are looking to bring más sabor to Noche Buena or seeking the perfect gift for someone who bring más 200% holiday spirit to the holidays, Buchanan's Whisky is available for purchase online and in retail stores nationwide wherever fine spirits are sold, at a retail price of $29.99.

