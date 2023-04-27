Bucher + Suter Announces Webex Contact Center support for Service Cloud Voice with b+s Connects

Empowering agents to efficiently deliver better customer experiences through the integration of Salesforce Service Cloud Voice and Webex Contact Center.

BERN, Switzerland, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucher + Suter today launched the sale of b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice 2.0 - the premier Webex Contact Center integration for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

Bucher + Suter, Cisco, and Salesforce

Bucher + Suter has provided best-in-class CRM connectors for Cisco's contact center platforms for more than a decade. b+s Connects for Salesforce, Bucher + Suter's flagship product, is a linchpin of successful customer support strategies in hundreds of Cisco Contact Centers across the globe, providing agents the desktop they need to deliver outstanding contact center experiences as efficiently as possible. b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice version 2.0 marks the introduction of a new generation of integration -- between Webex - Cisco's intelligent cloud platform, and Salesforce's innovative contact center products.

Comments on the News

"As a partner-first company, it is critical to our success that partners like Bucher + Suter take full advantage of the Webex ecosystem to provide value to our mutual customers. In our 20-year relationship with Bucher + Suter, they have been focused on providing solutions that allow our mutual customers to deliver consistently better customer service." Said Jono Luk, Cisco's Vice President of Product Management - Contact Center. "Working from inside the CRM is something long promoted at Bucher + Suter, and it's great to see them be the first partner to bring Salesforce Service Cloud Voice compatibility to Webex Contact Center at scale."

Trent Cook, Bucher + Suter's VP of Product Strategy, added: "With the blinding speed of innovation on show from both Webex Contact Center and Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, a new wave of omnichannel customer experience technologies has arrived. With b+s Connects, we've built intelligent technology that leverages the immense capabilities of both platforms and empowers agents to work from a single UI and deliver personalized interactions in real-time, as efficiently as possible."

About Bucher + Suter

Bucher + Suter is a global provider of contact center solutions and services with corporate offices in Switzerland, Germany, and the USA. As a Cisco Premier Integrator, Gold Provider, and Advanced Technology Partner, Bucher + Suter develops unique add-on solutions for Cisco Contact Center and Webex. Bucher + Suter has been helping customers implement strategic solutions for decades and supports some of the world's largest Cisco Contact Center environments.

Additional Resources

b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice is available via the Salesforce AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000Dk5ffUAB&tab=d

Learn more about b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice: https://www.bucher-suter.com/scv

Learn more about Bucher + Suter: https://www.bucher-suter.com/company/about/

Follow Bucher + Suter on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bucher-suter

