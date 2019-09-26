Buck appoints Brian Makuck as Global Practice Leader, International Consulting

Makuck will be responsible for growing and leading a world-class consulting team that will primarily consult with multinational organizations based in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Europe. Makuck has extensive experience leading teams and working with clients on global strategies, multinational mergers and acquisitions, global benefits, and HR governance. He previously held leadership positions at Willis Towers Watson and Aon.

"In today's ever-changing market, international HR consulting is a critical piece to consider as companies build their global strategy, attract talent, and manage costs," said Makuck. "Whether our clients are a multinational operation, involved in global M&A activity, or just starting to expand into new regional markets, our consulting and technology solutions quickly identify and solve complex problems to deliver real business results."

"Brian's perspective is broad and unique. Working in partnership with our clients, his deep experience with multinational organizations will identify technology-enabled solutions that drive business success and make a difference in the lives of their employees around the world," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director, U.S. – Buck. "He is a true globalist, and we are delighted that he has joined our team."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications for Buck

Hollie Smith / Michael Gallo

646-741-8359 / 212-239-8594

Buck@luminapr.com

SOURCE Buck

Related Links

http://www.buck.com

