Buck appoints Jennifer du Toit as National Health Practice Strategic Consultant and member of Buck's US leadership team

A recognized industry thought leader, she'll advise large and jumbo clients in the Health practice on best practices and emerging trends. Also, with her deep expertise helping companies align their strategies with business goals, du Toit will drive initiatives to optimize Buck's business operations and strategies in the U.S. and will join the U.S. leadership team.

Prior to joining Buck, du Toit served as Senior Director of Benefits at Conduent. She has also spearheaded global and national benefits strategy programs at Cigna and Gallagher.

"My forte is helping companies get the most out of their investment in their employee benefits programs," said du Toit. "Whether companies are looking to elevate their recruiting and retention programs or drive employee engagement, my early training as an actuary enables me to analyze highly technical data and use that information to implement creative solutions that solve real organizational challenges."

"Jennifer's strength is her ability to turn complex decisions into no brainers," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director – US, Buck. "She has an impressive track record of helping companies achieve ambitious business results, and we're thrilled that both our clients and our people will benefit from her experience."

