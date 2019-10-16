Buck appoints Rebecca Atamian as Client Discovery and Strategy Leader

Buck is committed to helping clients solve their most challenging problems and capitalize on their most important opportunities. To do this, and as an investment in these relationships, Buck has built a team dedicated to facilitating this process for our clients. In her role, Atamian brings proactive, strategic consulting and road mapping to our clients. Under her leadership, her team facilitates workshops and delivers structured discovery meetings and coaching sessions to help clients develop tactical solutions for their most important strategic business needs.

Atamian has broad experience helping companies with strategy development, organization design and transformation, service delivery and technology, workforce planning and talent management, project management, and change readiness and management. Prior to this role, she served as Global Management Consulting Leader.

"It's imperative that today's HR professionals make decisions that are good for their business and for their people — without sacrificing one for the other," said Atamian. "As a proactive partner, we bring new ideas and practical solutions that help our clients move their organizations forward quickly and effectively."

"Buck is excited to develop strategic roadmaps and action plans that advance our clients' highest priority HR and benefits initiatives," said Steve Coco, Chief Solutions Officer at Buck. "Rebecca plays a key role in helping to envision HR transformation, new technology ecosystems, service delivery models, and workforce plans that meet the changing needs of today's employers and their employees."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

