Buck appoints Rick Wildt as International Consulting and M&A Practice Leader

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that Rick Wildt has been appointed International Consulting and M&A Practice Leader.

With more than 30 years of HR and benefits advisory experience, Wildt will lead a team of international advisers that work with clients on global strategies, multinational mergers and acquisitions, global benefits, and HR governance. Prior to this role, Wildt served as Client Discovery and Strategy Offering Leader at Buck.

"Buck is committed to helping multinational organizations implement global total rewards programs that meet the diverse needs of a dispersed workforce and engage employees in meaningful ways regardless of where they live and work," said Wildt. "The global pandemic has revealed the necessity of a resilient and people-oriented culture. Our international clients are looking for innovative solutions that leverage analytics and technology and engage their workforce through rewards and wellbeing management."

"Rick's client-focused approach will help our multinational clients develop strategies, roadmaps, and action plans that advance their global business and growth strategies, including M&A activity," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director, U.S. at Buck. "Under his leadership, Buck will continue to help our clients pivot, adapt, and respond to the changing needs of today's workforce so they can unleash the full potential of their employees."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining a new social contract — a mutually beneficial agreement between individuals and organizations where both parties are rewarded for their contributions toward achieving optimal personal and organizational performance.

Our creative digital, consulting, and tech-enabled administration solutions focus on creating a culture of wellbeing, centered around the evolution of each person's health, wealth, and career. This empowers the world's most forward-thinking companies to embrace the new social contract, re-energize their workforces, and adopt an analytics-led talent marketplace in ways that improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

