Buck Appoints Vanessa Davis as U.S. Administration Outsourcing Leader

Leading colleagues across operations, customer service, and product development, Davis will ensure integration across the business to offer tailor-fit solutions that quickly and effectively meet clients' unique needs. She will also oversee Buck's Benefits Outsourcing Center of Excellence (BOCOE) in Fort Wayne, Indiana, offering benefits expertise and onsite consulting and actuarial support to its growing network of clients.

Over the course of her career, Davis has held a variety of leadership roles in the benefits administration industry from both the client side and the provider side across product delivery, implementation, sales, and IT.

"It's critical to have a partner who is not only strategic and excels in delivery, but one who also embraces the significance of company culture and stays one step ahead when it comes to compliance," said Davis. "For more than 22 years, I managed benefits programs for a large industrial corporation and a leading energy company and intuitively understand the needs of both employers and employees. Paired with my deep understanding of benefits administration, I know what it takes to get it right for our clients — the first time."

"Vanessa is a creative and innovative leader who understands that to deliver best-in-class, technology-enabled solutions, our clients need a partner who is people focused and outcome driven," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director — US, at Buck. "Under her leadership, conversations with clients will focus on their unique needs and culture to ensure we're meeting each of our clients where they are."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

