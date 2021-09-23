Buck consultant named "Rising Star 2021" by Consulting Magazine

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck , an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that Nicholas (Nick) Catanzaro, a Senior Consultant in Buck's Engagement Practice, has been named a 2021 Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine.

Nick is among a group of talented and promising professionals aged 35 and under who are making notable contributions in the consulting industry. He was named a 2021 Rising Star for Excellence in Human Resources because of his dedication to delivering personalized and engaging digital experiences for all stakeholders.

In his role, Nick partners with and leads teams of professional communicators, art directors, UX designers, UI specialists, and web developers to develop and deliver highly creative and industry-leading digital solutions for Buck's clients and their employees.

"Nick has been instrumental in helping our clients strengthen the bond with their people through accessible and engaging digital solutions," said Jill Spielberger, U.S. Engagement Practice Leader at Buck. "There's no question that the need for effective digital solutions will continue to grow, and we're thrilled to see his work and commitment recognized by Consulting Magazine."

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information visit www.buck.com .

