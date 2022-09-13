Buck honored as double APEX 2022 award winner

Winning communications campaigns support open enrollment and early retirement planning

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that it has received two APEX 2022 awards for a website project supporting one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies and a retirement plan communications initiative for the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri.

Buck received an APEX Grand Award in the "Websites" category for Pfizer's U.S. Annual Enrollment Website that was designed to communicate 2022 benefits and help ensure Pfizer colleagues were able to more easily understand their benefits and choose coverage that would allow them to live their healthiest lives.

"To more effectively meet the diverse needs of our colleagues, we had significant benefits changes to communicate during annual enrollment," said Michele Proscia, a Director and leader of the U.S. and Puerto Rico Health and Insurance Benefits team at Pfizer. "Working with Buck, we created a multi-channel campaign and user-centric educational website to communicate 2022 benefits options in a streamlined and accessible way. The campaign overall exceeded our expectations in terms of engagement and effectiveness, and we look forward to continuing to build on that strong foundation together heading into our 2023 enrollment."

Buck also received an APEX Award of Distinction in the "Campaigns, Programs & Plans - Employee & Benefit Communications" category for helping the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri promote an early retirement window (ERW). The goal of the campaign was to notify and educate eligible employees about the ERW so they could make timely and informed financial decisions.

"Our clients are leading the way when it comes to enabling their people to make the right benefits decisions for themselves and their families," said Jill Spielberger, Buck's Engagement Practice Leader. "These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring organizations have the right strategies and tools in place to communicate effectively with their employees across multiple channels, demographic and generational needs."

