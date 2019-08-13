Buck launches digital suite to drive workplace engagement, productivity

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck , an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today launched a reimagined, tech-enabled digital workforce solution to help employers drive better business outcomes by transforming their approach to technology. The new portfolio encompasses three distinct service offerings: bEngaged™, bEnabled™, and bEquipped™.

The launch also marks the successful completion of Buck's first year as a standalone business, focused on defining the new social contract between employers/employees and trustees/members to create a mutually beneficial agreement where all parties are rewarded for their contributions toward desired business outcomes.

The new digital suite makes HR simpler for employers and employees alike with an enhanced customer experience, integrated administration services, and empowering analytics capabilities:

bEngaged meets employees/members where they are by providing a single interface that gathers data from multiple client systems, making it easy for end users to understand their options and make informed choices for their physical, financial, and professional wellbeing. Its AI-enabled approach and integrated analytics simplify the complex by creating an end-user experience that drives desired individual and organizational outcomes.

bEnabled provides tools for end users to make informed decisions on their benefits and rewards programs along with the transactional capability to take immediate action. It includes health and welfare administration, pension/defined benefits administration, share scheme/defined contribution administration, decision support tools, and modelers.

bEquipped offers employers an aggregated view of its people analytics, spanning financial, workforce, healthcare, diversity, and engagement data. It derives insights across these data sets to provide organizations with action-oriented insights on their people, improving total wellbeing for the individual and financial performance for the organization.

"A more personalized employee experience combined with advanced analytics and decisioning tools are critical to the success of any new technology implementation. To attract and retain top talent, employers must quickly re-think and re-imagine the employee experience with new tools that harness data to deliver increasingly positive outcomes," said Scot Marcotte, Chief Technology Officer of Buck. "Buck's integrated digital portfolio engages users where they are, enables employers to simplify their service delivery, and equips organizations to best manage their workforce."

"We offer a comprehensive, competitive rewards program and need to assure it's intuitive and engaging to our employees," said Eduardo Nasi, Sr Director of Total Rewards North America for Teva Pharmaceuticals. "Buck's technology allows us to create a seamless, consolidated experience — backed by analytics — to help our employees value their total rewards package and achieve their individual health, financial, and professional goals."

Buck's digital suite features proprietary modules, analytics, and industry insights to help employers create a consolidated user experience that effectively drives behavioral change, resulting in higher employee satisfaction rates, a healthier employee population, increased productivity, and ultimately, a higher rate of return on their people investment.

"Through tech-enabled employee communications and service delivery models, today's HR executives are leading the charge to achieving higher levels of employee engagement," explained Jack Freker, Chief Executive Officer of Buck. "Our clients need simple and straightforward solutions that offer actionable insights into their programs and enable employees to make informed decisions. Buck's comprehensive digital suite taps an unmet need in the market, offering a personalized, high-tech, high-touch end-user experience that delivers the level of engagement our clients have come to expect."

