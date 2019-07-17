Buck named "2019 Large Agency of the Year" by IABC

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR consulting, benefits administration, and technology services firm, was named "Large Agency of the Year" for business communication excellence by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) at the association's 2019 World Conference Awards Gala held June 11 in Vancouver.

For more than 40 years, IABC's Gold Quill Awards have recognized excellence in strategic communication worldwide. The IABC Gold Quill is acknowledged as one of the most prestigious business awards programs across the globe.

Part of the IABC Gold Quill Awards program, the "Large Agency of the Year" award is presented to an outstanding agency with more than 50 employees and recognizes exceptional business communication materials. Earlier this year, Buck received seven Gold Quill Awards for its outstanding communication services designed to help clients drive employee engagement in their company's benefits programs and build a stronger workplace culture.

"At Buck, we're passionate about helping companies develop creative and effective communication strategies that strengthen the bond between employers and employees and drive real business results," said Jill Spielberger, U.S. Engagement Practice Leader at Buck. "Buck's experienced consultants and unique, time-tested approaches consistently drive the highest levels of employee engagement, loyalty, and retention. We're honored to be recognized by the IABC and thank our client partners who made this award possible by choosing Buck to help craft and execute their critical employee communications."

This is Buck's second consecutive IABC "Large Agency of the Year" award and fourth win overall. Buck was previously named as winner in 2018, 2016, and 2015, the year IABC established the "Large Agency of the Year" award.

"We congratulate all the Gold Quill Award winners for their work and dedication to excellence in strategic communication," said Stephanie Doute, CAE, executive director of IABC. "Their success is a testament to the fact that professional communicators create solid business outcomes for their organizations."

