Buck partners with MedEncentive to launch employee health education rewards program

MAIT is an innovative doctor-patient aligned incentive program that nudges better health behaviors by inspiring employees to make informed medical decisions, resulting in reduced healthcare costs and a return on investment for the plan sponsor. Following each eligible office visit, doctors assign employees an information therapy (Ix®) session containing credible educational content tailored to their individual medical condition and treatment options. Through the program's unique incentive mechanism, both doctors and employees are financially rewarded to encourage one another to engage in better healthcare and health behaviors.

"We're excited to launch this unique reward-induced digital information therapy program, which provides people with the right information, at the right time, in the right way, so they are more knowledgeable and motivated to make better decisions about their health and treatment options," said Brian Stitzel, U.S. Health Practice Leader of Buck.

In a five-year study, recently published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research and certified by the Validation Institute, researchers found that the MAIT Program was associated with significant reductions in hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and per capita expenditures, producing a large return on investment for the health plan sponsor.

"Information therapy is an effective and underutilized strategy for improving health outcomes for members and delivering significant ROI for plan sponsors," said MedEncentive CEO Jeff Greene. "Buck is to be commended for recognizing the value it will bring to its employees and its clients."

About Buck

Together with our clients, we're defining the new social contract between employers and their employees to not only accommodate shifting expectations, but to stay ahead of them. Driven by best-in-class technology and leading analytics capabilities, our consulting solutions and easy-to-use administration platforms are helping the world's most forward-thinking organizations re-envision and re-design the way people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

About MedEncentive LLC

MedEncentive offers a health-improvement, cost-containment service to employers, insurers and governments, based on the Company's web-based and mobile-enabled incentive system. This patented system, called the Mutual Accountability and Information Therapy (MAIT) Program, has been proven to improve health and health care, and lower costs, an objective often referred to as the "Triple-Quadruple-Quintuple Aim." What makes the MAIT Program unique is how it offers financial incentives to both patients and doctors for holding each other accountable for assimilating "information therapy." To learn more, visit www.medencentive.com.

