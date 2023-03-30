Buck recognizes commitment to excellence in latest round of global promotions

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced the promotion of 13 key leaders across the U.S., U.K., and Canada to the principal level of the organization. These promotions recognize Buck's commitment to supporting employees who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and delivered successful outcomes for clients and the business. The new principals include:

Christopher Andrew Scott Berger Salah-Eddine Boutarbouch Paul Butfield Gary Cameron Benjamin J. Helfrich Suzanne K. Hughes David Jones Alison Lewis Jason H. Natof Murtaza Rawat Michelle L. Sullivan Patrick Trunzo



"These promotions recognize the outstanding contributions and accomplishments delivered by key members of our team across our global business," said Jack Freker, CEO of Buck. "We recognize that today's business leaders are looking for creative and innovative solutions to meet the total wellbeing needs of a diverse workforce and drive organizational growth. I'm proud of my colleagues' unwavering commitment to ensuring our clients have the information and guidance they need to deliver comprehensive and competitive benefits that are truly valued by their employees and members."

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum. With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

