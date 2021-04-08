Buck selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) for retirement consulting services

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that it was selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) to provide a range of retirement, actuarial, and Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) consulting services.

Buck was selected following a competitive process, based on the team's consulting experience, creativity, and commitment to partnership. They were also picked because of their extensive benefits experience, including actuarial, OPEB, and pension retirement consulting.

"We're honored to partner with the team at Blue KC and look forward to helping manage their retirement, actuarial, and benefits programs," said Jon Baeta, Managing Director for the U.S. West Region, Buck. "Our two organizations share a joint commitment to delivering exceptional client service and recognize the importance of putting employee wellbeing at the center of everything we do. I'm extremely proud of our team and their high-energy approach to this engagement."

"We were immediately impressed by Buck's proactive, strategic approach as we look to optimize our retirement benefits and improve administrative efficiencies," said, Jonna Harris, Department Vice President, Total Rewards and HR Operations, Blue KC. "The depth of their support for our actuarial services, as well as Buck's easy-to-use online tools, will help us meet the evolving needs of the business and our employees."

