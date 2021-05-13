Buck selected by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for retirement consulting services

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that it was selected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) to provide a range of retirement, actuarial, and Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) consulting services. BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers.

BCBSAZ was looking for a firm that was highly motivated, knowledgeable, and able to minimize transition risk. Following a competitive process, Buck was selected based on its breadth of experience, strategic outlook, innovative tools, and nimble approach.

"We were very impressed with the energetic and well-informed outlook of the Buck team," said Mark El-Tawil, Chief Financial Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "They've been nimble in responding to our needs and have worked to ensure there are no service disruptions for our employees. We look forward to working together and seeing the benefits of this strategic partnership."

"We're excited to partner with the team at BCBSAZ and look forward to helping manage their retirement, actuarial, and benefits programs," said Jon Baeta, Managing Director for the U.S. West Region at Buck. "Buck is committed to a taking a hands-on approach, and we'll be working diligently with the BCBSAZ team to continually meet their evolving needs."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,600 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices.

To learn more, visit azblue.com.

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR and benefits consulting, administration, and technology services provider. Headquartered in New York City, with global operations, Buck is focused on helping its clients realize the best organizational performance for their business while driving positive outcomes for their people. For additional information, visit www.buck.com.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications for Buck

Hollie Smith / Michael Gallo

201-312-4413 / 212-239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Buck