Buck wins two industry awards for creativity in web design, demonstrating a commitment to excellence in benefit communications

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, has been named a Platinum winner for Creativity (Web Design) in the 2022 AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence in the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication, and also received a Gold Quill Award for Communication for the Web from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

Buck was honored with these two industry-leading distinctions for developing Lockheed Martin's Benefits Compass, a comprehensive online benefits platform that enables current and former employees, and their dependents, to securely access and manage all their benefits information. The site leverages user data to deliver a highly personalized online experience that encourages all visitors to take full advantage of their benefits packages. Measurement and tracking analytics also allow the team to actively monitor engagement and link benefit usage with wellness outcomes.

"Lockheed Martin identified the opportunity for an intuitive benefits site that leverages design-thinking and personas to create an interface that makes it easy for all users to access their insurance, wellness, and financial benefits," said Rich Beck, Director of Benefits at Lockheed Martin. "Feedback about the site has been extremely positive, and we've seen high employee engagement and greater participation in our benefit offerings."

"Working with the Lockheed Martin team, we developed Benefits Compass to help employees navigate a complex benefits ecosystem spread across multiple systems," says Leah Reynolds, a principal in Buck's Engagement practice and account lead for Lockheed Martin. "The new site is easy to use, giving employees the personalized information and tools needed to make their best life decisions."

Founded in 1994, The AVA Digital Awards are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP). The list of Platinum Winners can be found at www.avaawards.com.

For more than 40 years, IABC's Gold Quill Awards have recognized excellence in strategic communications worldwide and are acknowledged as one of the most prestigious award programs in the industry. Buck received two additional Gold Quill Awards in 2022 and the full list of winners can be found on the IABC website.

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

About AVA Digital Awards

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs; provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

About the IABC Gold Quill Awards Program

For more than 40 years, IABC's Gold Quill Awards have recognized and awarded excellence in strategic communication worldwide. The Gold Quill Awards honor the dedication, innovation and passion of communicators on a global scale with a focus on achieving solid business outcomes.

Since 2008, more than 5,000 projects have been entered in the Gold Quill Awards. The IABC Gold Quill Awards program recognizes business communication excellence globally and is acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards programs in the industry.

