Bucked Up Names Multiple Weight MMA Champion Conor McGregor as New Brand Ambassador

The Partnership Will Introduce the 'Notorious Buck' Flavor Line

OREM, Utah, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up, a leading sports nutrition and lifestyle brand, announces a partnership with multiple weight MMA champion and entrepreneur Conor McGregor. Together, they have developed the new 'Notorious Buck' energy drink flavors, Irish Apple and Orange, as part of their collaboration on energy drinks, with new workout supplements to come.

"At Bucked Up, we don't just aim to be the best—we aim to dominate. That's why bringing Conor McGregor on board was a no-brainer," said Bucked Up CEO and Co-founder Ryan Gardner. "Conor's not just a fighter; he's a force of nature. His relentless pursuit of greatness, his unapologetic confidence, and his refusal to back down from anyone or anything are the exact qualities that define Bucked Up. Together, we're here to shake up the industry, break records, and leave the competition in the dust. Buckle up, because with Conor McGregor and Bucked Up, there's no stopping what's coming."

UFC icon Conor McGregor brings the same level of commitment to his expanding business ventures as he does to his record-breaking career. Recently announced as an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the mixed martial artist and entrepreneur continues to expand his empire in the rapidly growing supplement and energy drink markets through his partnership with Bucked Up.

"I don't partner with just anyone," said McGregor. "Bucked Up is the real deal—no nonsense, no shortcuts, just straight power and performance, exactly how I operate. They've got that same unstoppable drive, that hunger to be the best. This partnership isn't about playing it safe; it's about pushing limits, taking over, and leaving the competition gasping for air. I'm excited to join forces with a brand that gets it. Bucked Up and The Notorious? You better believe we're coming to take over the game."

Bucked Up's new Irish Apple and Orange flavors in collaboration with Conor McGregor will be available in retailers nationwide in the first half of 2025. The new flavors will also be available in Bucked Up retail stores, BuckedUp.com and independent supplement shops across the country. In addition to these new energy drinks, the Notorious Buck flavor line will also release new supplement flavors and an apparel and merchandise collection through this partnership.

Bucked Up is a leading name in sports nutrition, recognized as one of the top-selling pre-workout supplement brands in the U.S. With a robust portfolio of over 500 products, the brand has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports nutrition brands in the market with over $300 million in retail sales, reaching millions of customers through more than 55,000 points of distribution. According to SPINS Powered by Circana, YTD 9/08/24, Total US C-Store, Bucked Up Energy Drinks have grown 119% in Dollar Sales, displaying its impressive growth in this highly competitive category. Known for its innovative approach to performance supplements and energy drinks, Bucked Up continues to set industry standards with a focus on helping those looking to achieve peak performance.

Bucked Up will be exhibiting at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10 at booth N1629 to showcase its 'Notorious Buck' energy drink flavors, #1 best-selling pre-workout products, and other innovative supplements to help reach peak performance and recovery.

For more information on Bucked Up's partnership with Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma), visit buckedup.com. Follow @buckedup and @buckedupceo on Instagram for live updates with our partner, Conor McGregor.

About Bucked Up

Bucked Up is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 55,000 stores worldwide, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

