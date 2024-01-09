Buckeye Health Plan and Cityblock Partner to Improve Outcomes for High-Risk Medicaid Members in Ohio

Partnership launches in January 2024 to address comprehensive physical, behavioral health, and social needs through local, member-centric, technology-enabled care model

COLUMBUS, Ohio and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Health Plan and Cityblock today announced a partnership to provide integrated community-based care to approximately 10,000 Medicaid recipients in the Cleveland-Akron-Canton area.

Buckeye is an Ohio managed care plan and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation that serves more than 428,000 Ohio Medicaid members. Cityblock is a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dually eligible beneficiaries that currently serves more than 10,000 members across the state, including at its two community clinics in Columbus and Cincinnati.

Cityblock's community-based and technology-enabled care model will help eliminate barriers to high-quality care and improve health outcomes, complementing the primary care services of Buckeye's existing provider network. Additionally, Cityblock partners with community-based organizations to address members' social needs, including food instability and access to safe housing, which disproportionately affect the health outcomes of lower income communities.

"Buckeye's approach supports whole-person health," said Dr. Brad Lucas, Buckeye Chief Medical Officer. "We are pleased to partner with Cityblock to further address physical, behavioral, environmental and social factors that can be barriers to early intervention and ongoing care."

As part of the partnership, Buckeye will connect Cityblock healthcare providers to members who have not engaged with their primary care provider (PCP) in the last 12 months. By working with members to complete their annual well-visit, Cityblock providers can focus on preventive care and care of chronic conditions. This partnership aims to reduce preventable emergency room and unnecessary in-patient services, while providing proactive care for advancing diseases. In addition, Cityblock will provide 24/7 wrap-around services to extend clinical care and care coordination beyond the doctor's office – allowing members to see their multidisciplinary care team virtually, in their homes, or at local Cityblock clinics.

"It's been exciting to see the growth and innovation in Ohio's Medicaid program over the past year, and we're thrilled to work with Buckeye Health Plan to make high-quality healthcare more equitable and accessible for marginalized and underserved communities," said Dr. Kameron Matthews, Chief Health Officer at Cityblock. "We share Buckeye's commitment to improve health outcomes through a value-based approach to whole-person care."

According to its 2024 Equity in Action Report , Cityblock's model shows increased engagement, higher retention rates, and meaningful reductions in inpatient admissions.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio) and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential supports that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Follow Buckeye on Twitter @Buckeye_Health and on Facebook . Buckeye is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering core Medicaid, Medicare and specialty services.

About Cityblock

Founded in 2017, Cityblock is a transformative, value-based primary care company that serves over 100,000 Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dually eligible beneficiaries. Our medical practices deliver integrated clinical care, behavioral health services, and social care – virtually, in-home, and in community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of our care model , with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock partners with 3 of the top 5 national Medicaid health plans, and currently operates in New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana.

Cityblock has been named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list , CNBC's Disruptor 50 list , Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list , and Fierce Healthcare's inaugural Fierce 15 list . To learn more about the company, visit www.cityblock.com .

SOURCE Cityblock Health