Cityblock Highlights Impact on Members, Increase in Engagement & Reductions in Cost in Second Annual Equity in Action Report

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock announced today the publication of its second annual Equity in Action Report . This report highlights the progress and impact the company has made in providing high-quality healthcare for the most underserved populations.

The report also details steps Cityblock has taken in the last year to work closer toward its mission of radically improving the health of marginalized communities. The 2024 Equity in Action Report highlights:

Cityblock members are diverse, with individual perspectives and health goals: 83% of Cityblock members have more than two chronic conditions, 59% of members have a behavioral health need, and 45% of members have an identified acute social need. [1]





83% of Cityblock members have more than two chronic conditions, 59% of members have a behavioral health need, and 45% of members have an identified acute social need. The importance of trust & retention: Cityblock earns members' trust by showing up every day. Recruiting members and keeping them engaged is a key part of Cityblock's unique approach — once members engage with Cityblock, they stay with Cityblock. In fact, we found that after 12 months, Dual Eligible members in New York who are engaged with Cityblock have a 24 percentage point higher retention rate than those who are unengaged.





Cityblock earns members' trust by showing up every day. Recruiting members and keeping them engaged is a key part of Cityblock's unique approach — once members engage with Cityblock, they stay with Cityblock. In fact, we found that after 12 months, Dual Eligible members in who are engaged with Cityblock have a 24 percentage point higher retention rate than those who are unengaged. We start with whole-person healthcare; why that matters: Cityblock promotes whole-person care by showing up wherever the member is, whether that's in the clinic, community, or the home. In Massachusetts , we have a 99% follow-up outreach rate within one day of medical or behavioral health hospitalization for Dual Eligible members with Tufts Health One Care.





Cityblock promotes whole-person care by showing up wherever the member is, whether that's in the clinic, community, or the home. In , we have a 99% follow-up outreach rate within one day of medical or behavioral health hospitalization for Dual Eligible members with Tufts Health One Care. Prioritizing low costs and high quality of care: Unnecessary emergency department visits are a key driver of total cost of care, due to both direct ED costs and inpatient costs. Cityblock's Mobile Integrated Care program was developed to reduce these admissions and provide 24/7/365 virtual urgent care services for members. For Medicaid and Dual Eligible members with behavioral health needs, Cityblock achieved a 54% decrease in admissions for members. [2]





Unnecessary emergency department visits are a key driver of total cost of care, due to both direct ED costs and inpatient costs. Cityblock's Mobile Integrated Care program was developed to reduce these admissions and provide 24/7/365 virtual urgent care services for members. For Medicaid and Dual Eligible members with behavioral health needs, Cityblock achieved a 54% decrease in admissions for members. Building a culture of value and respect: In order to accomplish its mission, Cityblock ensures that all "Cityfolx" have the opportunity to realize their purpose and feel valued for their unique perspectives. Cityblock's People & Purpose team has worked to ensure that all are represented at the company, have economic empowerment, and play a key role in pushing the mission forward.

Download the full report here .

About Cityblock

Founded in 2017, Cityblock is a transformative, value-based primary care company that serves over 100,000 Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dually eligible beneficiaries. Our medical practices deliver integrated clinical care, behavioral health services, and social care – virtually, in-home, and in community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of our care model , with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock partners with 3 of the top 5 national Medicaid health plans, and currently operates in New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana.

Cityblock has been named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list , CNBC's Disruptor 50 list , Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list , and Fierce Healthcare's inaugural Fierce 15 list . To learn more about the company, visit www.cityblock.com .

[1] Excludes Cityblock membership in North Carolina.

[2] Based on a study of treatment (engaged members) versus propensity-matched control group (of unengaged members) for ~2,500 Cityblock members in Medicaid or Dual Eligibles, who showed evidence of a behavioral health diagnosis, between 2019-2023.

SOURCE Cityblock Health