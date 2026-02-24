Buckeye Health Plan Partners with National Council on Independent Living to Improve Healthcare Accessibility for People with Disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Health Plan (Buckeye) has awarded $141,000 to six Ohio healthcare providers through the National Council on Independent Living's Barrier Removal Fund. The program is part of the Provider Accessibility Initiative, which offers financial assistance to Ohio medical providers to improve accessibility for patients with disabilities.

The six Ohio healthcare provider grantees are: Clear Minds Coaching & Counseling, Mercer Health Medical Group (Multiple sites), McMichael Chiropractic Clinic, Athens City - County Health Department, Little Flower Family Practice, and Lower Lights Christian Health Center.

"This partnership furthers Buckeye's commitment to providing access to quality healthcare to patients with disabilities, their companions and care providers," said Buckeye CEO Justin Loudon. "Accessible healthcare facilities are essential for building inclusive communities where everyone can access the care and services they need with dignity and greater ease."

The program's goal is to increase the number of health plan providers in Ohio that meet and exceed state and federal disability access standards. The funding awards will be used to purchase equipment designed for patients with disabilities and make ADA-compliant improvements such as handrails, wheelchair ramps and sliding doors.

The Barrier Removal Fund invites participating providers to submit projects that focus on removing architectural and programmatic barriers and purchasing medical equipment like adjustable examination tables and weight scales. Selected proposals are awarded grants to fund each project.

"Physical barriers and accessibility at a doctor's office can be a serious obstacle that often prevents patients from receiving appropriate care for their health conditions," said Jenny Sichel, Operations Director with the National Council for Independent Living. "We have seen the Barrier Removal Fund successfully address these issues in other states and are excited to see its impact in Ohio."

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called Next Generation MyCare Ohio) and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential support that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Buckeye Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.buckeyehealthplan.com.

About the National Council for Independent Living

The National Council on Independent Living (NCIL) is the longest-running national, cross disability, grassroots organization run by and for people with disabilities. Founded in 1982, NCIL represents thousands of organizations and individuals including Centers for Independent Living (CILs), Statewide Independent Living Councils (SILCs), and others that advocate for the human and civil rights of people with disabilities.

