Buckhead Investment Partners Rebrands Itself to Become BIP Wealth

The new branding includes a name change and new logo, but the core of who the firm is and its commitment to its clients remains intact. The website has been refreshed to reflect these changes and is located at www.bipwealth.com. The new branding is also reflective of the firm's commitment to continuing to partner with and serve its clients by bringing family-office style investment sophistication to the mass affluent. The firm's identity remains rooted in an innovative wealth-creation engine which is propelled by a unique blend of science-based investment methodologies, a focus on technology innovation and a deep commitment to openness and transparency with clients.

"The changing wealth-management landscape means that our clients are looking for an investment firm which not only manages their wealth, but helps create it," said Bill Harris, co-founder of BIP Wealth. "By repositioning our team as BIP Wealth, we're emphasizing our commitment to meaningfully improve the lives of our clients. After all, we believe the true meaning of wealth represents more than financial security. That's why BIP Wealth focuses on a holistic approach to wealth creation and investment with an emphasis on highly personalized services."

The firm consists of 24 team members, including 11 advisors reflective of nearly 150 years of combined wealth-management experience. BIP Wealth provides a comprehensive set of highly tailored wealth-management services for successful professionals, business managers, corporate executives, professional athletes and those planning for or already enjoying retirement. The firm's ability to offer family-office style investing to the mass affluent, combined with options for private-market investments and an investment philosophy rooted in Nobel Prize-winning financial research, are key differentiators.

