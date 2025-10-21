Buckingham Welcomes John J. Rambacher as Senior Counsel

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is pleased to announce that John J. Rambacher has joined the firm as Senior Counsel in its Canton office. With more than three decades of legal experience, John brings a wealth of knowledge and a strategic, solutions-oriented approach to the firm's clients.

John's practice spans a broad range of legal areas, including commercial and residential real estate, mergers and acquisitions, estate and trust planning, business formation and succession planning, labor matters, and commercial litigation. He is particularly experienced in Section 1031 transactions, zoning issues, and tax valuation proceedings.

"John's depth of experience and his thoughtful, analytical approach to problem-solving make him a tremendous asset to our team," said Steve Dimengo, Managing Partner. "We are excited to welcome him and look forward to the value he will bring to our clients and our firm."

A graduate of The University of Akron School of Law, John served as Articles Editor for The Akron Law Review. John began his legal career at a large law firm, where he practiced for 20 years before co-founding a firm and later transitioning to solo practice in 2019.

Licensed as a title insurance agent since 1990, John is adept at resolving title and closing issues. He is a long-standing member of both the Ohio State Bar Association and the Stark County Bar Association, where he chaired the Finance Committee in 2024. He also serves on the Plain Township Zoning Commission.

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

