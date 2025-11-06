National honors for Buckingham in 2026 Best Law Firms®

News provided byBuckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC
Nov 06, 2025, 00:00 ET
AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is proud to announce that the firm has been named in the 2026 Best Law Firms Edition of U.S. News & World Report in the following 18 specialties:
Regional Tier 1
- Akron
- Banking and Finance Law
- Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
- Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Employment Law - Management
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Insurance
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Litigation and Controversy - Tax
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Tax Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Cleveland
- Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Real Estate Law
The rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on separate law firm and law firm leader surveys and the Best Lawyers peer review. The report also lists rankings for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firms, in which Buckingham was named in an additional 21 specialties.
About Buckingham
Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.
Contact: Laurel Rawley
Marketing Manager
330-643-0248
[email protected]
SOURCE Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC
