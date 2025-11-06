National honors for Buckingham in 2026 Best Law Firms®

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is proud to announce that the firm has been named in the 2026 Best Law Firms Edition of U.S. News & World Report in the following 18 specialties:

Regional Tier 1

Akron Banking and Finance Law Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law Commercial Litigation Corporate Law Criminal Defense: White-Collar Employment Law - Management Labor Law - Management Litigation - Insurance Litigation - Labor and Employment Litigation and Controversy - Tax Mergers and Acquisitions Law Tax Law Trusts and Estates

Cleveland Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants Litigation - Trusts and Estates Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants Real Estate Law



The rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on separate law firm and law firm leader surveys and the Best Lawyers peer review. The report also lists rankings for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firms, in which Buckingham was named in an additional 21 specialties.

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

