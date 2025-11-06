National honors for Buckingham in 2026 Best Law Firms®

News provided by

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC

Nov 06, 2025, 00:00 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is proud to announce that the firm has been named in the 2026 Best Law Firms Edition of U.S. News & World Report in the following 18 specialties:

Regional Tier 1

  • Akron
    • Banking and Finance Law
    • Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
    • Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
    • Commercial Litigation
    • Corporate Law
    • Criminal Defense: White-Collar
    • Employment Law - Management
    • Labor Law - Management
    • Litigation - Insurance
    • Litigation - Labor and Employment
    • Litigation and Controversy - Tax
    • Mergers and Acquisitions Law
    • Tax Law
    • Trusts and Estates
  • Cleveland
    • Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants
    • Litigation - Trusts and Estates
    • Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
    • Real Estate Law

The rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on separate law firm and law firm leader surveys and the Best Lawyers peer review. The report also lists rankings for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firms, in which Buckingham was named in an additional 21 specialties.

About Buckingham

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio. For over a century, Buckingham has provided trusted legal counsel to businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the region.

Contact: Laurel Rawley
Marketing Manager
330-643-0248
[email protected] 

SOURCE Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Buckingham Welcomes John J. Rambacher as Senior Counsel

Buckingham Welcomes John J. Rambacher as Senior Counsel

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is pleased to announce that John J. Rambacher has joined the firm as Senior Counsel in its Canton office. With ...
Buckingham Welcomes Patrick J. Egan as Partner, Expanding Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Services

Buckingham Welcomes Patrick J. Egan as Partner, Expanding Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Services

Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC is pleased to announce that Patrick J. Egan has joined the firm as a Partner in its Cleveland office, bringing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics