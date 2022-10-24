Buck's Chief Actuary Honored with 2022 Society of Actuaries President's Award for Distinguished Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck , an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that Tonya Manning, U.S. Chief Actuary and Wealth Practice Leader, has received the 2022 Society of Actuaries (SOA) President's Award for Distinguished Service.

Each year, the current SOA president recognizes outstanding individuals who have made a significant impact to the actuarial profession. Manning was selected by this year's president, Jennifer Gillespie, for her commitment to the profession and support for education, recruitment, and increasing the diversity of the profession.

"The Society of Actuaries plays a critical role in the ongoing advancement of the actuarial profession," said Manning. "As a woman in a leadership role, I'm most passionate about expanding access to the profession for underrepresented populations and honored to be recognized by an organization that values and supports diversity, equity, and inclusion."

"As demonstrated by her outstanding professional achievements, Tonya has set a new bar for what success looks like as an actuary," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director – U.S., Buck. "But it's her passion for leaving the actuarial profession better than it was when she joined that makes her an outstanding leader, and I'm proud to call her a trusted colleague."

Manning serves as a lecturer for Columbia University's Master's Program in Actuarial Science, where she developed and continues to teach their pension course, and was recently appointed to the U.S. Department of Labor's Advisory Council on Employee Welfare and Pension Benefit Plans, also known as the ERISA Advisory Council. She is an active volunteer in the actuarial profession, a Trustee Emeritus for The Actuarial Foundation, and previously served as president of the International Actuarial Association and the Society of Actuaries.

