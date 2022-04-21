Buck's Chief Actuary Tonya Manning appointed to U.S. Department of Labor ERISA Advisory Council

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that Tonya Manning, U.S. Chief Actuary and Wealth Practice Leader, was appointed to the U.S. Department of Labor's 2022 Advisory Council on Employee Welfare and Pension Benefit Plans, also known as the ERISA Advisory Council.

The 15-member council provides advice on policies and regulations affecting employee benefit plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

Manning has more than 30 years of retirement plan actuarial experience in the private and public sector. Before joining Buck in 2015, she worked as a policy actuary at the U.S. Department of Treasury where she was involved in activities related to employee welfare and benefits plans, including participating in regulation projects, reviewing ruling requests, and providing technical support and public outreach.

"Policy makers are increasingly looking to actuaries to share our perspective on how to improve the retirement system, manage risk, and help working Americans secure a more financially sound retirement," said Manning. "As the U.S. workforce and retirement landscape change, so must U.S. policy in order to deliver retirement security. I'm excited to serve in this role to provide the actuarial perspective as improvements to the retirement system take form."

Manning also serves as a lecturer at Columbia University's Master's Program in Actuarial Science, where she developed and continues to teach their pension course. She's an active volunteer in the actuarial profession, a member of The Actuarial Foundation's Board of Trustees, and previously served as president of the International Actuarial Association and the Society of Actuaries.

Information about the ERISA Advisory Council can be found on the council web page.

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications for Buck

Michael Gallo

973-715-8833

[email protected]

SOURCE Buck