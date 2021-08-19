Buck's Dean Aloise receives Authentic Human Award in inaugural b Authentic awards series

The award announcement, which comes in line with National Authenticity Day, recognizes those who demonstrate authenticity in all they do at work and how they inspire others within their organization to follow their lead. Seeking to honor business professionals who lead by example and inspire innovation "against the norm," the inaugural Authentic Human Award recognizes the success brought on by innovative leadership.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from the b Authentic Awards," said Aloise. "At Buck, we encourage every employee to bring their true, authentic selves to work, take risks, and lead at every level — regardless of their named position. After all, true leadership isn't about a title, it's about exhibiting behavior that's worth following. So, this award truly belongs to the entire Buck organization and each of our people who live these values every day."

An industry veteran with more than 20 years of proven leadership in HR and benefits, Aloise was selected in part for his role in creating and overseeing the Buck Future Leaders program, which aims to give junior employees an opportunity to participate in leadership discussions and affect change. Endorsements from Buck's U.S. Leadership team also highlight the spirit of innovative collaboration he fosters at Buck.

"Dean is a role model and driven leader," said Jack Freker, Chief Executive Officer at Buck. "This past year has been particularly challenging as organizations recover from the lasting presence of COVID-19 and its deep impact on workforces, families, customers, and business operations. Dean's unwavering leadership and open communication style have guided his conversations with our employees and clients, and we're thrilled to see his dedicated service to putting people first recognized by this award."



Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information visit buck.com.

