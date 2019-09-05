Bud Light Debuts New Creative For NFL Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bud Light released four new ads just in time for NFL Kick-Off. The new spots highlight Bud Light's crisp taste and a refreshed Bud Light Platinum.

The product-focused spots, "Recline" and "Crispy," emphasize the crisp, refreshing taste of Bud Light capped off by the Bud Knight out of his armor. Both spots also highlight that Bud Light is not brewed with corn syrup.

Additionally, Bud Light Platinum will enter Bud Light's medieval universe with two new spots titled "Bud Knight Platinum" and "Roofed Top Bar." The Bud Light Platinum spots feature the familiar Dilly Dilly characters going out for the night in the kingdom and introduces a brand-new character – Bud Knight Platinum.

This NFL season, Bud Light Platinum will be the "Official Beer of Thursday Night Football." Bud Light Platinum packaging has been refreshed with a new deep blue coloring, a slim can, and its 6% ABV and "Brewed for the Night" emblazoned on the pack.

"The NFL continuously offers an ideal platform to reach a huge beer drinking base, which is why we're excited to debut brand new creative that highlights Bud Light's taste and reintroduces Bud Light Platinum," said Andy Goeler, Vice-President of Marketing, Bud Light. "We love being able to bring Platinum into the medieval world and highlight our new, premium packaging, while also continuing to showcase Bud Light's quality ingredients and crisp taste during NFL Games this season."

The Bud Light Platinum spots will debut this evening during NFL Kick-Off and product spots will begin airing this weekend during Week One NFL games.

