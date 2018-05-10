Bud Light Getaway Brings Together Sam Hunt, Dashboard Confessional, Lil Jon and Harry Hudson for an Intimate Musical Experience

In addition to the musical performances, Bud Light Getaway will feature unique pop-ups throughout the grounds for fans to enjoy. Bud Light's mobile brewery with day fresh beer will be a highlight, along with a Stitch Shop with exclusive Bud Light Getaway merchandise, an onsite Dive Bar pop-up for intimate musical performances, and a Citrus Summer Lounge – the perfect beachy summer space to serve up the brand's newest innovations, Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange.

"Summer is the perfect time to kick back, hit the beach, hang with friends and listen to some great music. That's what our Getaways program is all about," said Andy Goeler, Vice President, Bud Light. "We're excited to head down to South Carolina with our friends Sam Hunt, Dashboard Confessional and Lil Jon and rising star Harry Hudson, as we remain dedicated to giving music fans exclusive experiences with their favorite artists. We look forward to everyone enjoying a few Bud Lights, kicking back and enjoying the summer."

As with past Bud Light music programs, fans can expect to have access to Fastbar– a program utilizing RFID technology to allow seamless and cashless purchases to reduce bar lines, and allow fans enough time to get back to their friends and their favorite sets. Attendees can register online and pick up a wristband upon entering the space, with all proceeds on purchased tickets being donated to the Surfrider Grand Strand Chapter which helps maintain and preserves beaches in the Myrtle Beach area.

To buy tickets to Bud Light Getaway and view the full lineup, visit www.budlight.com/getaway.

To get all the latest information on Getaway and other exciting programs, follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight and on Instagram at @BudLight.

