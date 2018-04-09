Bud Light Introduces Bud Light Orange and Bud Light Lime

"Our millennial consumers are eager to try new, flavored options in the light lager category. We wanted to create something new to engage with these consumers and bring them into the Bud Light family," said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, Bud Light. "Flavored beer has seen steady growth with consumers continually looking for higher quality beverages made with real, natural flavors. Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange answers that call and reinforces Bud Light's commitment to quality consumers have trusted for over 35 years."

Bud Light brewmasters take pride in knowing they make the hardest style of beer to brew – light lager. In a continued commitment to quality it was only natural to incorporate real citrus peels into the brewing process and as always, consistently check quality and taste every step of the way. Both beers are brewed for summer and are perfect for summer drinking occasions.



Beyond the consistent quality beer drinkers have come to appreciate with Bud Light, ensuring that consumer needs are being met continues to be of the utmost importance to the brand. That's why Bud Light has carefully analyzed the market and put the appropriate rigor into planning this exciting summer launch. With the flavored beer segment on an uptick, citrus flavors now account for 84% of the overall flavored category. Beyond that, in the past five years, sales in the orange flavored beer category have grown to six times the size.1

To build on this exciting announcement, Bud Light's new commercials — titled "Earth" and "Taste It" — feature Bud Light Lime and new Bud Light Orange, highlighting how both are brewed with real citrus peels for perfect summertime refreshment. The colorful new packs for Bud Light Lime and new Bud Light Orange feature bright orange and lime details, with accents of real citrus peels. Together these beers form the ultimate citrus combo for a taste that's unmistakably summer.

Bud Light Lime is available nationwide and Bud Light Orange is available nationwide from April through September. For more information about Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange please contact media@anheuser-busch.com and be sure to follow @BudLight on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bud Light

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit www.BudLight.com.

