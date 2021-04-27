Bud Light Introduces The 'Bud Light Summer Stimmy'- A Formal Proposal For Fun Across America This Summer

SECTION 2: PITHY SUMMARY OF BRAND ACTION

To bring back some much-needed fun and be sure everyone across America has the best summer ever, Bud Light is proud to introduce the "Bud Light Summer Stimmy"– a formal, but hilarious proposal designed to hook 21+ fans up with prizes worth up to a total of $10 million, has been brought forth – including (but not limited to):

Up to 100K Free Sports Tickets to Sporting Events – providing fans from SIX leagues and 70+ teams free sports tickets to get back in the game with their favorite teams.

– providing fans from SIX leagues and 70+ teams sports tickets to get back in the game with their favorite teams. First Round Back at the Bar – the brand will welcome fans 21+ back to the bars by buying their first round back.

– the brand will welcome fans 21+ back to the bars by buying their first round back. Free Live Music Tickets – nothing goes better together than live music and Bud Light, so this summer, Bud Light will bring fans back to the music with free tickets to their favorite shows in amphitheaters nationwide.

SECTION 3: INSIGHTFUL QUOTE FROM BUD LIGHT EXECUTIVE

"Bud Light knows people across America are eager to get back out there in a big way, and we wanted to serve up an offering that would help everyone have an epic summer," says Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light. "As one of the leading beer brands in the industry, we feel it's our obligation to welcome consumers back to the places they enjoy Bud Light – their favorite bars, sporting events and live music venues – when it's safe."

SECTION 4: SAM RICHARDSON, THE OFFICIAL SUMMER STIMMY READER

Known for his scholarly intellect, Sam Richardson – also now known as "Appointed Bud Light Summer Stimmy Reader" – stars in the brand's newly released television ad titled " Introducing The Bud Light Summer Stimmy ." The spot showcases a reading of snippets from Bud Light's "Stimmy" proposal, including fan benefit highlights and ultimately encourages people to endorse the plan.

SECTION 5: GRONK, THE ENFORCER

Dubbed the "Bud Light Secretary of Summer," NFL funny-man Rob Gronkowski has several addendums in the aforementioned 'Stimmy'. In this newly appointed role, Secretary Gronk will support funage for all constituents – from the fruited plains and the purple mountain majesties, to the shining seas, and anyone in between.

To read the full Bud Light Summer Stimmy proposal and endorse it, visit www.BudLightSummerStimmy.com . Furthermore, to follow the latest on Bud Light, visit BudLight.com and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

About Anheuser-Busch's "Let's Grab A Beer"

The "Bud Light Summer Stimmy" campaign is part of Anheuser-Busch's "Let's Grab A Beer" platform that aims to make the moments we come together over a beer even better. To learn more about "Let's Grab A Beer," visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IetQGrZHRxU. Anheuser-Busch has always stood by their consumers and communities, and the brewer is proud to build on that legacy by continuing their efforts to lead the safe and strong recovery of the country. With "Let's Grab a Beer," Anheuser-Busch is looking forward to the reopening of our neighborhood restaurants and bars, cheering on our favorite teams, and safely gathering together in person again. Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines.

SOURCE Bud Light

